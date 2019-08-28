The Prancing Babycakes adult dance crew won the Golden Nut Award for raising the most money for its charity, Girls on the Run South Louisiana, during the Brawl on the Beach charity fundraiser held by Mid City Gras.
The event at the Varsity Theater in Baton Rouge also provided an opportunity for Mid City Gras to announce the theme for its next parade and ball: "2020 Leagues Under the Sea."
The parade will roll down North Boulevard on Feb. 16, starting near the overpass and ending at Baton Rouge Community College. The ball will be Feb. 1 at the Capital Events Center of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.
Parade registration is now open at www.midcitygras.org/2020. Those who register early will receive a discount and have a chance to buy ball tickets before the general public.
Competing against the Prancing Babycakes in the Brawl on the Beach were the Baton Rouge BeignYAYS, raising money for STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center); the Dazzling Divas of Essence, supporting Susan G. Komen; the Golden Guys, raising money for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital; and the Mystic Vixens, backing the Northshore Humane Society. Attendees showed support for their favorite dance team or cause by making a donation, either online or at the event.
The judges were food personality Jay D. Ducote, Mid City Gras President Twanda Lewis and WAFB’s Graham Ulkins.