Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 8-14:
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Suite 11 Siegen Lane 6555: $110,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,600. Complete interior to create suite 11 of 1,600 square footage for business use as nail salon. Issued March 12.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
College Drive 2330: $650,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. New construction of 2,255 square footage building for restaurant use with drive thru, and parking to serve. Issued March 12.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Arnold Lane 4444: $46,000. Owner: Bob Wallace. Total square footage: 1,076. Renovation and change of occupancy of existing 1,076 square footage residence converting to business use for dental lab creating crowns/bridges. Includes new parking to serve. Issued March 11.
East Boyd Drive 710: $92,000. Owner: Marvin Borgmeyer. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage renovation to 987 square footage unit 1103 in apartment complex. Issued March 8.
Rue De La Vie 500: $750,000. Owner: Stan Shelton. Total square footage: 24,441. Interior renovation on first floor of 4,157 square footage for suite 100 (mammography) for medical office building, phases II and III. Issued March 12.
Wylie Drive 1300: $20,000. Owner: Rob Dowie. Total square footage: 452. Renovation to existing 600 square footage open air cabana to be enclosed for 120 square footage office and 300 square footage party/multi purpose room. No plumbing to be performed. New wood floor structure and frame in walls. Business occupancy with occupant load less than 50 people. Issued March 12.
DEMOLITION
Country Club Drive 1661. Owner: Robert Angarita. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single family residence. Issued March 8.
Terrace Street 952. Owner: Willie and Malinda Robinson. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single family resident that was condemned. Issued March 12.
FENCE
Aberdeen Avenue 1414: $6,430. Owner: Kristen and Michael Pasquier. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wooden fence. Issued March 11.
Rickwood Drive 8923: $1,800. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 6 and 8 foot wood fence. Issued March 12.
POOL
West Augusta Drive 17964: $152,400. Owner: Schmitt. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued March 14.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Cottingham Court 14558: $42,320. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 300. Open porch addition. Issued March 11.
Fairway Drive 2910: $90,000. Owner: Richard Netzberger. Total square footage: 608. Adding a new double carport with storage. Issued March 12.
South 19th Street 247: $6,339. Owner: Willie Scott. Total square footage: 153. Installation of an open porch with a railing. Issued March 8.
Westchester Drive 1042: $75,000. Owner: Cody Matherne. Total square footage: 1,500. Addition of a garage and recreational room and converting existing garage to a master bed and bath suite. Issued March 12.
RESIDENTIAL: DRIVEWAY
Rickwood Drive 8923: $2,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Repairing driveway. Issued March 12.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Cinder Creek Avenue 7953: $174,642. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. Residential construction. Issued March 11.
Cinder Creek Avenue 8009: $244,608. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 3,136. New single family residence. Issued March 11.
Crown Way 923: $1,000,000. Owner: Bryan Horthorn. Total square footage: 7,516. New single family dwelling. Issued March 13.
Lake Edge Drive 6205: $245,076. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 3,142. New single family dwelling. Issued March 11.
Lake Edge Drive 6206: $208,806. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,677. Residential construction. Issued March 12.
Magnolia Wood Avenue 870: $462,000. Owner: Blake and Kristi Hammatt. Total square footage: 4,755. New single family residence. Issued March 14.
Rouzan Avenue 1917: $325,000. Owner: Warren Montague. Total square footage: 3,268. New single family residence. Issued March 8.
Silver Oak Drive 6553: $285,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,588. New residence, zero lot line. Issued March 11.
Silver Oak Drive 6620: $189,930. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,435. New single family residence. Issued March 11.
Silver Oak Drive 6631: $196,872. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,524. New residence, zero lot line. Issued March 11.
Tiger Crossing Drive 2227: $400,000. Owner: Alan Colby. Total square footage: 3,516. New home. Issued March 12.
Valhalla Boulevard 130: $745,000. Owner: Brandon Craft. Total square footage: 6,428. New single family 2-story residence. Issued March 11.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Avenue J 10107: $8,000. Owner: Williams. Total square footage not listed. Repair a residence. Issued March 13.
Brice Street 347: $200. Owner: Mary Eliza Washington. Total square footage not listed. Repair of fire damage. Issued March 12.
Bywood Avenue 14317: $40,000. Owner: Russell Toliver. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued March 8.
Canyonland Drive 3604: $104,421. Owner: Aline Efferson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued March 8.
Chippewa Street 3847: $5,000. Owner: Dwight Wright. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued March 13.
Glendale Avenue 2180: $45,000. Owner: Ray Vanmerrienboer. Total square footage not listed. Remodel of an existing master bedroom and bath. Issued March 8.
Glenway Drive 521: $20,000. Owner: Linh Nguyen. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued March 14.
Joseph Street 4316: $15,650. Owner: Steve Armstrong. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood damage house. Issued March 12.
June Street 2405: $62,500. Owner: Brett Hubbs. Total square footage: 1. Above garage bedroom build-out. Issued March 13.
King Bradford Drive 3260: $18,275. Owner: herman Stevens. Total square footage not listed. Issued March 8.
North 48th Street 1060: $47,900. Owner: Terri Newman. Total square footage not listed. Full gut, repair subflooring, new wiring, new drywall, new cabinets. Issued March 14.
Pebblebrook Drive 512: $68,400. Owner: Enrique O. Huerta. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence, flood zone X. Replace drywall, insulation, doors, windows, electrical. Issued March 11.
Pompey Drive 1317: $21,000. Owner: Hoang Tran. Total square footage not listed. Issued March 13.
Sheldon Drive 2738: $51,630. Owner: Manuela Selvage. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore la. Issued March 13.
Vermillion Drive 16707: $30,867. Owner: Richard Hull. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-restore la. Issued March 8.
West Muirfield Drive 19145: $75,000. Owner: Mark Montgomery. Total square footage: 180. Bathroom renovation. Issued March 13.
Warren Drive 3344: $50,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Repair fire damage. Issued March 8.
SOLAR
Arlington Avenue 720: $27,000. Owner: Dixie Taylor. Total square footage: 1. Install 8.0 kW solar panel system on existing home, no structural changes. Issued March 8.
Pecan Shadows Drive 17602: $43,000. Owner: Jonathan Richards. Total square footage: 397. Solar panels and battery install; single family dwelling. Solar panels on roof. Issued March 8.