HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,100 graduates May 18 at the university’s commencement ceremony.
Former Louisiana House and Senate member Ben Nevers was honored with an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree as part of the ceremony.
In his welcome, Southeastern President John L. Crain noted that the 1,100 people being recognized at commencement included 385 men and 715 women from 16 degree programs, and representatives from 27 states and 24 countries.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 11 students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges. Medal recipients, all of whom had a 4.0 GPA, were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: criminal justice major Ronesha Braxton, of Harvey; English major Kaisey Nan-Marie Seegmiller, of Denham Springs; and art major Catherine Renee Urquhart, of Metairie.
College of Business: business administration and accounting major Brandon Michael Richardson, of Slidell; and management major Jessica Renee Robinson, of Walker.
College of Education: early childhood education major, Britt Leigh Alexander, of St. Amant; middle school education major Breanna Marie Ford, of Luling; and elementary education major Tiffany Ann Nevels, of Denham Springs.
College of nursing and Health Sciences: social work major Abbey Nicolette Bethel, of Denham Springs; and communication sciences and disorders major Allison Claire Soileau, of Baton Rouge.
College of Science and Technology: mathematics major Christian Daniel Ennis, of Mandeville.
Area students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Master's degrees
Baker: Robert G. Leverett Jr., history
Baton Rouge: Alyse A. Amond, special education early intervention birth-5; Jennifer R. Bernard, nursing; Kayla H. Charrier, nursing; Tanisha S. Hubbard, executive MBA; Heather C. Huckaby, nursing; Vimal T. Joseph, executive MBA; Venkata K. Kanamarlapudi, executive MBA; Naveen K. Kondoju, executive MBA; Ryan E. Michiels, business administration; Brianna S. Poche, English; William R. Rhodes, counseling; Bonnie L. Shugart, history; Leah N. Stone, counseling; Mark R. Sutherland, executive MBA; Nicole M. Thibodeaux, psychology; Katrina B. Thomas, English
Zachary: Matlin Amphion, business administration; Amber N. Boudreaux, business administration; Robert G. Wallace, executive MBA; Kimberly P. Watkins, curriculum and instruction
Bachelor's degrees
Baker: Jett L. Ashford, industrial technology; Kaylee C. Beck, kinesiology; Ateisha L. Cage, social work; LaJerrika Carney, engineering technology; Cody A. Day, marketing; Jane M. Dunbar, general studies; Cameron P. Duncan, middle school education grades four through eight; Morgan D. Georgetown, communication sciences and disorders; Abigail G. Gerding, accounting; Kolbi L. Murphy, kinesiology
Baton Rouge: Drayton D. Agnew, biological sciences; Austin B. Arnold, finance; Matthew D. Arnold, kinesiology; Olivia L. Aucoin, general studies; Conley C. Bourgeois, general studies; Brandi L. Boyce, general studies; Austin C. Breaux, management; Ryan J. Briggs, general studies; Ayanna A. Brown, psychology; Christy M. Brown, kinesiology; Lauren E. Buchanan, marketing; Alisia G. Burleigh, criminal justice; Kathryn R. Carline, art; Victoria D. Carter, business administration; Amber L. Collins, management; Riley C. Corba, management; Chancely N. Courson, family and consumer sciences; Keyana L. Davis, early childhood education grades pre-K through three; Matthew T. Delo, finance; Vera A. Deville, health and physical education K-12; Tiara N. Dorsey, social work; Whitney Douzier, general studies
Also, Margaret J. Dunn, management; Hayley J. Duplantier, history; Nicholas A. Ferrara, criminal justice; Hendrick B. Foster, health and physical education K-12; Jennifer L. Francis, general studies; Kelsey T. Franklin, criminal justice; Ash’Leightatia N. Gaines, psychology; Hayden J. Graffeo, accounting; Madeleine A. Gremillion, biological sciences; Michele A. Harder, nursing; Kaleb J. Harmon, accounting; Mariam R. Harrison, family and consumer sciences; Annabelle L. Harter, early childhood education grades pre-K through three; Kieu-Hanh L. Hoang, business administration; Erin A. Hooper, kinesiology; Amberlie T. Howard, nursing; Jay A. Jackson, business administration; Justin M. Jackson, sport management; T.T. Janney, general studies; Scott M. Jarreau, middle school education grades four through eight; Renee M. Jaynes, marketing; Ranesha D. Jones, family and consumer sciences
Also, Kathryn E. Landry, nursing; Robert K. Laporte, general studies; Donavan P. Lavigne, business administration; Gary F. LeGros III, nursing; Christopher J. LeSage, engineering technology; Julia C. Lowe, criminal justice; Haley R. Mason, history; Rachel Mensing, family and consumer sciences; William J. Meyers, marketing; Roseann G. Miller, nursing; Patrick L. Mitchell, social work; Karyn O. Moore, psychology; Kylie B. Morazan, psychology; Haeun Mun, accounting; Meaghan L. Myrick, family and consumer sciences; Elena M. Nodine, English Education; Charles A. Norsworthy, computer science; Jaron C. Ortego, general studies; Jessica J. Patrick, health systems management; LeeAmber M. Perry, psychology; Dylan Pham, accounting; Kathleen E. Pousson, communication sciences and disorders; Sean C. Reliford, kinesiology
Also, Kaci L. Robillard, management; Alison J. Rone, nursing; Isabella J. Ryder, nursing; Tyler D. Sansone, occupational health, safety and environment; Samantha N. Seward, early childhood education grades pre-K through three; Houston H. Siegerist, nursing; Hope E. Simpson, family and consumer sciences; Myunique J. Sims, criminal justice; Haylie E. Smith, accounting; Allison C. Soileau, communication sciences and disorders; Zachary H. Sparks, history; Joshua G. Stafford, Communication; Page A. Stewart, English; Ashley E. Tarleton, history; Hannah G. Thornton, psychology; David C. Ventress, business administration; Emily L. Walker, family and consumer sciences; Jacob F. Watts, industrial technology; Nykara C. Williams, social work; Zhane D.Williams, management; Joseph L. deGeneres, criminal justice
Greenwell Springs: Hannah G. Allen, nursing; Thomas P. Beard, occupational health, safety and environment; Morgan N. Davis, elementary education grades one through five; Sarah A. Delatorre, business administration; Ryan K. Fabre, engineering technology; Tara Fiore, supply chain management; Katarina N. Frank, family and consumer sciences; Cade M. Guerin, occupational health, safety and environment; Cassidy L. Hebert, communication sciences and disorders; Makayla L. Kennedy, management; Jenna R. Pryor, English education; James D. Schopp, accounting; Tara V. Termini, elementary education grades one through five; Lauren M. West, business administration
Pride: John M. Hodges, occupational health, safety and environment; Courtney A. Jeffers, communication sciences and disorders; Leah M. LeSage, early childhood education grades pre-K through three
Zachary: Bailey E. Boudreaux, kinesiology; Kylie L. Bozeman, criminal justice; Lauren H. Hughes, general studies; Korie M. Hunt, special education mild/moderate grades one through five; Amanda P. Johnson, psychology; Ryan J. Major, marketing; Taylor M. Matte, English education; Evan M. Pace, general studies; Maci D. Prejean, family and consumer sciences; Meagan A. Thierry, nursing