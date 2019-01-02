New Venture Theatre of Baton Rouge, which has presented the premieres of more than 60 shows since its launch in 2008, has announced the schedule for its 12th season. For tickets, call (225) 588-7576 or visit www.nvtarts.org.
"Crowns," a gospel musical by Regina Taylor, will be presented Feb. 14-17 in the LSU Studio Theatre. Adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry, the musical tells the story of a young African-American woman who is introduced to her Southern grandmother's circle of hat queens. Tickets are $30.
"Jambo! Tales from Africa," a presentation for young audiences based on a book by Alvin A. Temple, will be staged Feb. 22 at Hayden Hall Theatre at Southern University. The show brims with African folklore, storytelling and music. Tickets are $15.
"Fetch Clay, Make Man" by Will Power will be presented March 29-31 at the LSU Studio Theatre. The play explores the bond that formed in the mid-'60s between Cassius Clay — soon to become Muhammad Ali — and controversial Hollywood star Stepin Fetchit. Because of some adult content, this play is recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets are $20.
"The Cookout," a dance musical, will be presented April 5-7 at the Southern University Hayden Hall Theatre. Audiences will be inspired to see the young folks at a family cookout teach the latest dance moves while the older relatives show how they used to get down back in the day. Tickets are $20.
"Disney's Aladdin Jr.," based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and 2014 hit Broadway show, will be presented June 21-23 at LSU Shaver Theatre. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids.
"Sweet Georgia Brown" by Greg Williams Jr. will be presented July 25-28 at LSU Shaver Theatre. This new musical features sweet blues songs of the ’60s and ’70s such as "I Put a Spell on You," "Let the Good Times Roll" and "Down Home Blues." Tickets are $30.
"Pipeline" by Dominique Morisseau will be presented Aug. 9-11 at the LSU Studio Theatre. This play explores a mother's fight to keep her son out of the school-to-prison pipeline without turning her back on the community that made him who he is. Because of adult language and content, this play is recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets are $20.
"Hairspray Jr.," based on the film written and directed by John Waters, will be presented for young audiences on dates to be announced in the fall at the LSU Studio Theatre. The play follows the story of a spunky plus-size teen whose dance appearance on the popular "Corny Collins Show" transforms her from a social outcast to sudden star. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids.
A fundraiser for New Venture Theatre will be held May 25 in the Southern University Hayden Hall Theatre.
"Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical" will be presented Oct. 4 in the Southern University Hayden Hall Theatre. The musical follows the challenges faced by 8-year-old Lily Polkadot upon her move to Rockaway, where she is bullied for her polkadot skin. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids.