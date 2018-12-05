Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Nov. 23-29:
70802
Building fire
2300 block of Government Street. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $100. Unintentional. Nov. 27.
Hazardous condition, other
700 block of South Eugene Street. Nov. 28.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
1300 block of North Boulevard. Nov. 26.
70806
Cooking fire, confined to container
3100 block of Fritchie Drive. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $500. Nov. 27.
Oil or other combustible liquid spill
700 block of East I-12. Nov. 23.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
1800 block of North Foster Drive. Nov. 24.
70808
Building fire
400 block of Chippenham Drive. Property loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Nov. 27.
Hazardous condition, other
200 block of South Ardenwood Drive. Nov. 23.
4500 block of Cadillac Street. Nov. 24.
Passenger vehicle fire
1000 block of East I-10 Highway. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 26.