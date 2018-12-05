Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Nov. 23-29:

70802

Building fire

2300 block of Government Street. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $100. Unintentional. Nov. 27.

Hazardous condition, other

700 block of South Eugene Street. Nov. 28.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

1300 block of North Boulevard. Nov. 26.

70806

Cooking fire, confined to container

3100 block of Fritchie Drive. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $500. Nov. 27.

Oil or other combustible liquid spill

700 block of East I-12. Nov. 23.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

1800 block of North Foster Drive. Nov. 24.

70808

Building fire

400 block of Chippenham Drive. Property loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Nov. 27.

Hazardous condition, other

200 block of South Ardenwood Drive. Nov. 23.

4500 block of Cadillac Street. Nov. 24.

Passenger vehicle fire

1000 block of East I-10 Highway. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 26.

