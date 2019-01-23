The national Student Veterans of America organization has chosen Student Veterans of LSU as its chapter of the year.
Student Veterans of America, based in Washington, D.C., is committed to military veteran welfare and ensuring they are supported in their transition to higher education and into employment. The organization supports a network of more than 1,500 school chapters and more than 700,000 student veterans across the country.
Twelve members of Student Veterans of LSU attended the national conference, held Jan 3-5 in Orlando, Florida, to engage and learn from more than 2,000 of their peers and bring home a plaque that highlights their recognition and accomplishments.
In addition to receiving the chapter of the year award, LSU Military & Veterans Program director Sachiko Cleveland was among the five finalists for the SVA’s adviser of the year award.