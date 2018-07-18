A day of free family entertainment gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday during the Community Music and Heritage Festival at Anna T. Jordan Community Park, 6201 Florida Blvd. All ages are welcome.
BREC and the Scotlandville Hornet Alumni Association host the event, which ends at 7 p.m. The festival includes performances by local artists, giant water inflatables, crafts, information vendors, health resources, concessions and more.
The entertainment lineup features The Bucket List, Terrance Bowie and the N’Tune band and Harvey Knox and the Soul Spectrum Band.
For more information, call (225) 775-1707.