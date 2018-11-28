Hundreds of public, private, parochial and charter school fifth-grade students across south Louisiana competed for prizes Nov. 10 at the Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad at Kenilworth Science and Technology School in Baton Rouge.
The Olympiad is a paper-and-pencil math exam that tests the students' basic skills in adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. Kenilworth, a public charter middle school, is the founder and sponsor of the annual event. Hundreds of parents, students and others attended the event Saturday, according to a news release.
Several public officials were on hand to lend their support to the students. Keynote speaker State Rep. Patricia Haynes Smith was joined by East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Donald Songy, former superintendent of Ascension Parish schools and current education policy adviser to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
First place in the contest was awarded to Ray Tan, of Shenandoah Elementary School in Baton Rouge. Anna Wang, of Wildwood Elementary School in Baton Roug, came in second; Mason Liner, of Parkview Baptist School in Baton Rouge, finished third; and Bobby Chen, of Wildwood Elementary, came in fourth.
The contest drew 294 registered students from public schools in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes; Baton Rouge International School; John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge; Episcopal School of Baton Rouge; Isidore Newman School in New Orleans; Parkview Baptist School; Runnells School in Baton Rouge; St. Alphonsus Catholic School; St. Jude the Apostle School; St. Martin Episcopal School in Metairie; and Tangi Academy in Hammond.