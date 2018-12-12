Cancer Services is hosting a week of holiday-themed activities for kids of families affected by cancer. Activities ranging from making ornaments to decorating cookies will be held each weekday from Dec. 17 through Dec. 21 at the Cancer Services building on Lobdell Ave. in Baton Rouge.
The schedule of activities is:
• Monday, Dec. 17 – Kids will enjoy doughnuts and create custom ornaments for themselves and Cancer Services
• Tuesday, Dec. 18 – Participants will create handmade cards for patients in cancer treatment centers while enjoying a hot chocolate bar, and Kelli’s Kloset on Wheels will be onsite from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for those affected by cancer to “shop” for free
• Wednesday, Dec. 19 – Kids will create their own wreath out of candy canes and reindeer hot cocoa mix, and Kelli’s Kloset on Wheels will be onsite from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for those affected by cancer to “shop” for free
• Thursday, Dec. 20 – Participants will play holiday trivia and use wrapping paper to make origami ornaments, with a special appearance by Santa from 1-4 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 21 – Kids will decorate holiday cookies
Cancer Services has almost 60 years of experience in servicing the tangible needs of persons in the service area living with, through and beyond cancer – always free of charge, a news release said.
For more information on Cancer Services’ programs, please call (225) 927-2273 or visit cancerservices.org.