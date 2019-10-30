Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Oct 18-24:

70802

Building fire

North 17th Street. Property loss: $5,000. Intentional. Oct. 23.

600 block of West McKinley Street. Property loss: $140,000. Contents loss: $25,000. Unintentional. Oct. 23.

Power line down

1200 block of North 47th Street. Oct. 22.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

100 block of North 17th Street. Oct. 24.

1800 block of Pocahontas Street. Oct. 24.

70808

Building fire

4000 block of Nicholson Drive. Oct. 23.

Over pressure rupture, explosion, overheat other

200 block of South Campus Drive. Oct. 20.

View comments