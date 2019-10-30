Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Oct 18-24:
70802
Building fire
North 17th Street. Property loss: $5,000. Intentional. Oct. 23.
600 block of West McKinley Street. Property loss: $140,000. Contents loss: $25,000. Unintentional. Oct. 23.
Power line down
1200 block of North 47th Street. Oct. 22.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
100 block of North 17th Street. Oct. 24.
1800 block of Pocahontas Street. Oct. 24.
70808
Building fire
4000 block of Nicholson Drive. Oct. 23.
Over pressure rupture, explosion, overheat other
200 block of South Campus Drive. Oct. 20.