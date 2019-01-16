The Arts and Alzheimer's program of Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area will present a Spring Into Art event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, on the fifth floor of the LSU Museum of Art and Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge.
Parking is available at the nearby Convention Street Parking Garage.
Another Spring Into Art event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the same location. To register, contact Kristi Mellion at coordinator@alzbr.org or (225) 334-7494.