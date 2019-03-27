Current and potential small-business owners will learn about the procurement process during the "Connecting Businesses with Contracts" conference from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 16 at the Felton G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University Baton Rouge, 687 Harding Blvd.
Topics to be addressed at the Southern University Ag Center conference will include:
- Marketing Your Business to the Federal Government
- How to Get on a GSA Federal Supply Schedule
- How to Get a Loan, Financing Options or Capital Access and International Trade/Export Financing
- Updated Tax Laws and Insurance Requirements.
A procurement panel consisting of federal agencies and contractors will discuss how to do business with those agencies and companies.
To register for the free conference, visit eventbrite.com.