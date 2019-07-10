The LSU Museum of Art's Neighborhood Arts Project continues through July 19 at the Village Resource Center, 765 N. Acadian Thruway; at the BREC Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave.; and at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
The Neighborhood Arts Project was developed in 2012 as a free program for under-resourced areas with large numbers of young people who do not attend summer camps or participate in afterschool or weekend programs, according to a news release.
In partnership with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office, the program provides easy access to free art-making activities under pop-up tents. The project will be in operation from 10 a.m. to noon July 11 and 18 at the Village Resource Center; from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 12, at Gus Young Park; and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 16-19 at the Shaw Center for the Arts.
Since June 4, the program has engaged more than 1,400 children, volunteers and workers at Scotlandville Mount Pilgrim Church, Gardere Initiative, Eden Park/Village Resource Center and Gus Young Park, featuring demonstrations and collaborative projects led by visiting artists Mary Ratcliff and John Alleyne.
For more information, visit www.lsumoa.org/nap.