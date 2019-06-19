Capt. Ollie Lewis, a native of Baton Rouge and member of the Baton Rouge High School Class of 1987, was appointed as the executive secretary of the Department of Defense by Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan on May 22.
Lewis graduated with distinction from Boston University in 1991 with a degree in mathematics and was commissioned through the Navy ROTC program. He also holds a master's degree in engineering management from Catholic University of America.
He will be working in the Pentagon, with duties including managing correspondence including letters of condolence, approving military airlift transportation requests, reviewing Freedom of Information Act requests and directing when military properties should fly the flag at half-staff.
His personal awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit (two awards), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), the Defense Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (six awards), and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (four awards).
Lewis and his wife, the former Caroline Campbell, live in Arlington, Virginia, and have two daughters, Madeline and Katherine.