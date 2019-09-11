Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health has added psychologist Eliana M. Pizarro to the staff of its Pediatric Development and Therapy Center, an interdisciplinary clinic at 8415 Goodwood Blvd., Suite 200, Baton Rouge, that encourages health development and behavior in children through medicine, therapy and treatment.
Pizarro specializes in the development of functional communication and the assessment and treatment of severe behavior of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a news release.
Pizarro is a licensed behavior analyst who earned her doctorate in psychology with a specialization in behavior analysis from the University of Florida in Gainesville. While completing her master’s degree at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, she worked as a clinical specialist on the Neurobehavioral Inpatient Unit at the Kennedy Krieger Institute. More recently, she has served as the center director for the Florida Autism Center in Daytona, Florida.
Her experience includes the assessment and treatment of severe behavior disorders in rural schools and inpatient settings and the provision of early intensive behavioral intervention in center-based settings.
The Pediatric Development and Therapy Center is the only medically-based clinic in Louisiana offering both medical and therapy services in one location. The practice is led by Dr. Steven Felix, a developmental pediatrician, and pediatric neuropsychologist Traci W. Olivier.