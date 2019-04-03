Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will present a lecture, “Alzheimer’s Disease from A to Z,” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the conference room at Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The lecture will detail the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, how to communicate concerns and how to plan for care as you age, according to a news release. The event is open to family and professional caregivers, affected individuals and the public.
In addition to the lecture, for the fifth time Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area will be presented with the Excellence in Care Program of Distinction from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.