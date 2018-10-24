Applications are being accepted from military veterans through Jan. 15 for the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Military Veterans — Accelerate. Delivered in three phases, this program will be hosted by LSU Executive Education in early 2019.
Program topics include acquiring growth funding, rebranding for expansion, determining a sustainable growth rate, establishing partnerships and managing cash flow. The program begins with an online learning component Feb. 11-22 focused on business analysis. Participants will meet on the LSU campus for a three-day residency March 12-14, during which participants will complete a personalized action plan. The third phase of the program involves resources to support business growth.
Participants have to pay only for travel costs. Lodging, meals and learning materials for applicants accepted to the program are covered by private donations and the support of the partner universities.
The program is open to military business owners who have been in business for at least three years and employ five or more full- or part-time employees. At least 50 percent of business ownership must be maintained by the veteran. The veteran business owner must have served active duty with an honorable discharge or general discharge under honorable conditions. Graduates of other Institute for Veterans and Military Families programs are eligible.
For full details and an application, visit executive.lsu.edu.