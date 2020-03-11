Piper Cangelosi, a fifth grader at University Laboratory School, is one of seven regional finalists for Louisiana elementary student of the year.
Cangelosi was chosen as the ULS elementary student of the year after an extensive review process that included a portfolio, a writing sample, consideration of academic achievement to date and an interview with teachers.
Other nominees for the award, selected by kindergarten through fourth grade teachers, were fifth graders Charlotte Slaton and Shepherd Gammon.
Cangelosi is active in community service through her church. She has participated in Girl Scouts, basketball and softball and currently plays tennis and competes on a summer league swim team. Cangelosi loves drawing in her free time and is an avid reader. One of her favorite subjects is social studies because, she says, it teaches her “how to work to better the future.”