The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded a $1.1 million YouthBuild grant to AMIkids Baton Rouge, a nonprofit organization that works to transform troubled youth into responsible members of the community.
The grant money will provide an opportunity for 65 former high school dropouts to earn up to $2,700 while attending a six-month program that provides nationally accredited construction training, HiSet test preparation and job placement, according to a news release.
Recruitment to fill the initial 22 slots available for this program will begin in March, with applicants required to attend orientation classes and assessments. To be eligible, participants must be between the ages of 16-24 and have previously dropped out of school. The YouthBuild training program will begin June 1, and each cohort will take approximately six months to complete the program.
EMPLOY BR will serve as a One-Stop partner and AMIkids Baton Rouge YouthBuild will refer eligible youth between the agencies. AMIkids Baton Rouge also partners with the Associated Builders and Contractors-Pelican Chapter which has committed to assisting AMIkids YouthBuild participants with learning about opportunities to work and continue to train in the construction trade.