The Louisiana Reading Association has awarded a travel grant to Cory Lemoine, who teaches first grade at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge.
The Janet Langlois Teacher Travel Grant provides financial support for educators who are attending International Literacy Association meetings. Lemoine will attend the ILA annual conference in New Orleans in October.
Lemoine has organized the Books for Babies book drive at Episcopal for the last two years. He also won the Episcopal Newton Distinguished Faculty Award in 2017-18.