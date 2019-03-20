Geaux Yoga fundraiser set for cancer center
A Geaux Yoga event to raise money to help cancer patients will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Stadium Club South at LSU.
The event, held in conjunction with Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services, will feature a Yoglates 2 South class with a great view of Tiger Stadium and food and drinks provided by Mockler Beverage Company in the stands. Free skin cancer screenings will be provided by the cancer center.
Tickets for Geaux Yoga are $40 prior to the event, $50 the day of the event and $20 for students with a current student ID. A limited number of VIP spots are available for $100, and corporate sponsorships are available.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit marybirdlake.org/yoga.
Herb Society plans classes
The Baton Rouge unit of the Herb Society of America is planning two classes this month on making garden pots and garden décor out of hypertufa, which is a mixture of cement, vermiculite and peat moss.
A similar class in January filled up in less than a week, according to a news release. This month's classes will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 24 and March 31 at the Pavilion in the LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge.
Hypertufa is sturdy and strong and less than half the weight of stone or cement. It can be fashioned into many forms, from simple little flowerpots to sculptures and fountains.
Advance registration and payment at www.hsabr.org is required. The cost is $10 for Herb Society members and $15 for others. Every participant will make a garden container to take home and get the recipe for making hypertufa.
Wear old clothes for this messy but fun class, bring a plastic dishpan to be a mold for your first creation, and bring waterproof dishwashing gloves to protect your hands.
For information, call Mary Williams at (414) 526-3016.
Governor's Prayer Breakfast set
Ken Boa, the president of Reflections Ministries, will be the guest speaker at the Louisiana Governor's Prayer Breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 10 at the Raising Cane's River Center, 275 River Road South, Baton Rouge.
Tickets are $50 at www.lagpb.org, where livestreaming will be available.
The Governor’s Prayer Breakfast is held annually near the opening days of the Louisiana Legislature. Its purpose is to seek God’s guidance for all leaders and citizens of the state.
Boa's organization, Reflections Ministries, seeks to equip people to know Christ, follow him, become progressively conformed to his image and reproduce his life in others. Boa is also president of Trinity House Publishers.
The musical guests at the breakfast will be About a Mile, which was nominated for the New Artist of the Year Dove Award.