Makers and performers will present tech, crafts and art for all ages during the Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
This year’s theme is Stitch, Style, Make! In addition to the usual high- and low-tech booths, the library also will have a fashion focus with special guests, including stilt walkers, special performances and a fashion show. Learn how to repurpose and recycle clothing with LSU Textiles, plus explore the wonders of "The Wizard of Oz" with the Knock Knock Children’s Museum and see pedal-powered machines from Front Yard Bikes.
For the full list of presenters, visit batonrouge.makerfaire.com/makers-exhibits.To register for the Mini Maker Faire, and earn a chance to win a Cricut machine, visit www.ebrpl.com/tickets.