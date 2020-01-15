LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Presidents Honor Roll
College of Agriculture: Audrey Barrilleaux, Baton Rouge; Dana Deriancho, Baton Rouge; Raeann L. Didier, Baton Rouge; Amelia Dittmar, Baton Rouge; Kathryn Anne Ensminger, Baton Rouge; Madison Grace Guidry, Baton Rouge; Patrick Dean Jolly, Baton Rouge; Alexander Maciasz, Baton Rouge; Reagan Ariana Naghavi, Baton Rouge; Claire O. Reinking, Baton Rouge; Rebekah Rodriguez, Baton Rouge; Taylor Schoen, Baton Rouge; Payton Tackett, Baton Rouge; Katharine Jane Trussell, Baton Rouge; Michelle Vetter, Baton Rouge; and Kirstin Leigh Walther, Baton Rouge.
College of Art and Design: Fidan Yilmaz Qizi Abdullayeva; Clara Margaret Clark, Baton Rouge; John Jacob Duval, Baton Rouge; Jonah Lewis Foster, Baton Rouge; Alexa Hanh Gutowski, Baton Rouge; Kayla B. Hall, Baton Rouge; Donna Le, Baton Rouge; Coby L. Naquin, Baton Rouge; Madelyn Melissa Riche, Baton Rouge; Elise Claire Saloom, Baton Rouge; Anna Marie Wright, Baton Rouge; and Yilin Zheng, Baton Rouge.
College of Engineering: Adil A. Baradia, Baton Rouge; Peyton Alexander Block, Baton Rouge; Peyton Callender, Baton Rouge; Christopher Gee-Shen Chee, Baton Rouge; Michael Palmer Connelly, Baton Rouge; Jacob Edward Crusan, Baton Rouge; Connor Joseph Davis, Baton Rouge; Dalton Stephen DeLaune, Greenwell Springs; Joshua A. Duke, Baton Rouge; Christian Fontenot, Baton Rouge; Noah Foster, Baton Rouge; Jesse Frank, Baton Rouge; James David Fuller, Baton Rouge; Meredith Guidry, Baton Rouge; Madison Hasenkampf, Baton Rouge; Raquel Ynes Hodgeson, Baton Rouge; Jacob Lee Holt, Baton Rouge; Olabode Ige, Baton Rouge; Caleb Hadley Johnson, Baton Rouge; Rohan Satish Kadkol, Baton Rouge; Henry J. Kantrow, Baton Rouge; Adam Joseph Langlois, Baton Rouge; Fenton C. McBride, Baton Rouge; Robert Ellington McDuff, Baton Rouge; Ryan Patrick Miller, Baton Rouge; Justin Darryl Nijoka, Baton Rouge; Rachel Elizabeth Pitcher, Baton Rouge; Lindsay LeBlanc Prescott, Baton Rouge; Seth Holden Richard, Baker; Alyssa Smith, Baton Rouge; Lucille Verster, Baton Rouge; Diensn Xing, Baton Rouge; and Jennafer Zimmerman, Baton Rouge.
College of Human Sciences & Education: Alyssa Danielle Arnold, Baton Rouge; Danielle Irene Baca-Diego, Baton Rouge; Margaret Katherine Bergeron, Baton Rouge; Brynn P. Boone, Zachary; Kennedy M. Broussard, Baton Rouge; Julianne Chanel Chastain, Baton Rouge; Shannon Cooke; Michael Martin Crick, Baton Rouge; Breanna Granata Foster, Baton Rouge; Abigail M. Green, Baton Rouge; Rebecca F. Gurt, Baton Rouge; Biannca Y. Guzman, Baton Rouge; Dynasti Hamilton, Baton Rouge; Isabella D. Harlan, Baton Rouge; Laura Claire Haywood, Baton Rouge; Alyssa Madeline James, Baton Rouge; Jahraya Rochelle Jeanlouis, Baton Rouge; Eleanor M. Koonce, Baton Rouge; Haley Catherine Kraus, Baton Rouge; Serenity L. Lanclos, Pride; Sophie E. Landry, Baton Rouge; Kelly E. Lewis, Baton Rouge; Hannah M. LeJeune, Baton Rouge; Michael Lieu, Baton Rouge; Hannah C. MacKinnon, Baton Rouge; Jillian McConnell, Baton Rouge; Mary E. McCrary, Baton Rouge; Sydney Renee Meaux, Baton Rouge; Timothy Craig Meeks, Baton Rouge; Rachel Marie Morley, Baton Rouge; Lucy Therese Mosher, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth C. Neighbor, Baker; Fallon Duhon Nixon, Baton Rouge; Emily Ann Rapp, Baton Rouge; Christian D. Rea, Baton Rouge; Erin Leigh Ricken, Baton Rouge; Bryson Blaine Roche, Baton Rouge; Kaitlyn Delaney Roy, Baton Rouge; Lillie Joane Smith, Baton Rouge; Tricia K. Smith, Baton Rouge; Alicia Christine Stamey, Baton Rouge; Collin D. Strickland, Greenwell Springs; Emily Territo, Baton Rouge; Christian Whaley, Baton Rouge; and Bailey Fae Yarbrough, Baton Rouge.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Alexandra B. Acheson, Baton Rouge; Kristen Joyce Allen, Baton Rouge; Cora C. Barhorst, Baton Rouge; Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs; Tori Ariel Beaudion, Baton Rouge; Maggie Gracemarie Butler, Baton Rouge; Joshua Thomas Campesi, Baton Rouge; Skyller D. Castello, Baton Rouge; Molly C. Cunningham, Baton Rouge; Maria Dates, Baton Rouge; Nickolas T. Day, Baton Rouge; Sophia T. Dinh, Baton Rouge; Giselle Amelie Doucet, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Matthew Eberly, Baton Rouge; Gabriela Lynn Espinoza, Baton Rouge; Javin Jamal Fulson, Baton Rouge; Mia Margaret Goodson, Baton Rouge; Driskell R. Greene, Baton Rouge; Manning Prentist Greene, Baton Rouge; Madison Blair Hadden, Greenwell Springs; Felix E. Harrison, Baton Rouge; Emily Ann Hazlip, Baton Rouge; Tiffany Huynh, Baton Rouge; Bryce William Jenkins, Baton Rouge; Jacob Alexander Johnson, Baton Rouge; Nash P. Joyner, Zachary; Timothy Kemp, Baton Rouge; Sydney Taylor Kerr, Baton Rouge; Jeonghyun Kim, Baton Rouge; Sarah Elizabeth Lawrence, Baton Rouge; Macy Linton, Baton Rouge; Samuel P Lovretich, Baton Rouge; Lillian Roques Mayhall, Baton Rouge; Rachael M. Miller, Baton Rouge; Abigail Wood Mock, Baton Rouge; Calivn M. Morris, Baton Rouge; Cameron Mulrooney, Baton Rouge; Anjana Sree Nair, Baton Rouge; Gabriel Joseph Olivier, Baton Rouge; Sean Thein Pham, Baton Rouge; Allie Elizabeth Pitre, Baton Rouge; Grace Catherine Pulliam, Zachary; Mairin E Reynolds, Baton Rouge; Jack Williamcooke Rittenberry, Baton Rouge; Divinea P. Roberson, Baton Rouge; Breigh V. Rodriguez, Baton Rouge; Benjamin Dwight Ryland, Baton Rouge; Caroline Elise Safford, Baton Rouge; Cameron T. Simmons, Baton Rouge; Trung Nhat Tran, Baton Rouge; Maria Jose Velasquez, Baton Rouge; and Eleanor Claire Whitfield, Baton Rouge.
College of Music and Dramatic Arts: Gage C Bennett, Zachary; Vincent Joseph Bianca, Baton Rouge; Kwon Choi; Sydney Denise Hamilton, Baton Rouge; Alba Cristina Layana Izurieta, Baton Rouge; Collin R. Lightell, Baton Rouge; Adalus Low-Manzini, Baton Rouge; Mandalay Katherine Martin, Baton Rouge; Hannah Renee Papizan, Baton Rouge; Cara Dominique Ramos, Baton Rouge; Annellise Marie Schulze, Baton Rouge; Miranda Rain Scott-Catoire, Greenwell Springs; Elijah Scott Skalisky, Baton Rouge; Lauren Smith, Baton Rouge; Emily Margaret Street, Baton Rouge; and Katherine Marie Vukovics, Baton Rouge.
College of Science: Muhammad Faheem Ahmed, Baton Rouge; Kelly T. Banh, Baton Rouge; Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary; Jena E. Bordelon, Zachary; Cole J. Bourgeois, Baton Rouge; Robert Murray Branstetter IV, Baton Rouge; Hall Michael Braud, Baton Rouge; Claire Kraemer Couvillion, Baton Rouge; Hannah Noel Cowart, Greenwell Springs; Phuong The Duong, Baton Rouge; Eden McMillin Gallegos, Baton Rouge; Rohin William Gilman, Baton Rouge; Emily Gioe, Baton Rouge; Brett Christopher Haaga, Jr., Baton Rouge; Willie Xavier Hurst, Baton Rouge; Emily Huynh, Baton Rouge; Meghan Elise Johnson, Baton Rouge; Maxwell Joseph Johnston, Baton Rouge; Natasha Kelly, Baton Rouge; Dara H. Khosravi, Baton Rouge; Lukas Michael Kim, Baton Rouge; Landon A. Krone, Baton Rouge; Alexander Pete Landry, Baton Rouge; Lucica Mai, Baton Rouge; Anna C. Morgan, Baton Rouge; Julia A. Nauman, Baton Rouge; Anh D. Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Jasmine Quilan Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Cody Orvin, Baton Rouge; Jaime Pellicero Calvo, Baton Rouge; Diana Mai Pham, Baton Rouge; Julia M. Power, Baton Rouge; Lindsey Hope Ramos, Baton Rouge; Jeremy T. Richardson, Baton Rouge; Brooklyn Marie Squiers, Zachary; Philip Joven Echanis Tabilin, Baton Rouge; Ty Thomas Theriot, Baton Rouge; Marshall M. Vick, Baton Rouge; and Lucas P. Vo, Baton Rouge.
E.J. Ourso College of Business: Ashley Elizabeth Belcher, Baton Rouge; Alyssa Danielle Bellelo, Baton Rouge; Lauren E. Bordelon, Baton Rouge; Thomas Brooks Bryan, Baton Rouge; Douglas Gage Corte, Baton Rouge; Caroline Elizabeth Crawford, Baton Rouge; Allison Kay Deemes, Baton Rouge; Taylor Marie Dottley, Baton Rouge; Patrick Joseph Dunn, Baton Rouge; Rileigh Kate Fontenot, Baton Rouge; Timothy Cameron Furrate, Baton Rouge; Jackson Cole Green, Baton Rouge; Ellen E. Herndon, Baton Rouge; Habibah Ibrahim, Baker; Hanlon Michele Landry, Baton Rouge; Drew A. Laporte, Baton Rouge; Michael Joseph Lebas, Baton Rouge; Ethan Joseph Lebleu, Baton Rouge; Avery Legendre, Baton Rouge; Aaron Mall, Baton Rouge; Tamra Manfredo, Baton Rouge; Francesca Manfucci, Baton Rouge; Monica A. Martinez; Nathaniel James McDavid, Baton Rouge; Olivia Alexandra Gill McGlynn, Baton Rouge; Carissa G. Paul, Baton Rouge; Claudia Ann Pickell, Baton Rouge; Adele E. Poche, Baton Rouge; Abigail Marie Polson, Baton Rouge; Heather M. Racca, Baton Rouge; Sarah M. Schneider, Baton Rouge; Michael Christian Snow, Baton Rouge; Anna Catherine Talbert, Baton Rouge; Joseph Andrew Tisone Jr., Baton Rouge; Sheila Nu Ton, Baton Rouge; Caroline Louise Vanchiere, Baton Rouge; Laura Ann Walter, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Edward I. Watson, Baton Rouge; and Emma Carroll Way, Baton Rouge.
Manship School of Mass Communication: Carrington Aaron Brignac, Baton Rouge; Cole C. Dunnam, Baton Rouge; Anna Kathryn Gonzales, Baton Rouge; Madelyn C. Graves, Baton Rouge; Matthew Hensarling, Baton Rouge; Addison Anne Jones, Baton Rouge; Natalie M. Marionneaux, Baton Rouge; Maxwell Graham Nedanovich, Baton Rouge; Kristen Elizabeth Payne, Baton Rouge; and Eirenee Kaylynmarie Petikas, Baton Rouge.
University College Center for Advising and Counseling: William Brandon Beale, Baton Rouge; Ingrid Tatiana Crittenden, Baton Rouge; Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs; Elizabeth Grace Daigle, Baton Rouge; Jonathan T. Dial, Baton Rouge; Reagan Nicole Herrington, Baton Rouge; Roy Lee James Jr., Baton Rouge; Gayle Kees, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Grace Kharoba, Baton Rouge; Savanna M. Kinchen, Baton Rouge; Phuong Lam Le, Baton Rouge; Robert William Martin, Baton Rouge; Mitchell Abraham Montanio, Baton Rouge; Caitlin Michelle O'Connor, Baton Rouge; and Kristy M. Pham, Baton Rouge.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Salena Ali, Baton Rouge; Carson Blaise Badinger, Baton Rouge; Alexis M. Barbay, Baton Rouge; Claire Elizabeth Bass, Baton Rouge; Abigail Grace Baumgartner, Baton Rouge; Kyle Anthony Becnel, Baton Rouge; Hannah Elizabeth Bergeron, Baton Rouge; Neely Kathryn Bourgoyne, Baton Rouge; George Adler Buras, Baton Rouge; Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs; DunXin Chen, Baton Rouge; William Roger Clark III, Baton Rouge; Margaret Katherine Coast, Baton Rouge; Jake D. Cobb, Baton Rouge; Alejandro Sebastian Cordova, Baton Rouge; AnnaClaire Everett Courville, Baton Rouge; Hayden Douglas Cowart, Greenwell Springs; Anna S. Crifasi, Baton Rouge; Jensen A. Crifasi, Baton Rouge; Christopher Lawrence Cronin, Baton Rouge; Evan Jacob Daigrepont, Baton Rouge; Tiffany Phuong Dang, Baton Rouge; Danielle Elizabeth Depierri, Baton Rouge; Jagadish Dhakal, Baton Rouge; Garrett Hays Gamble, Baton Rouge; Maxwell J. Gammon, Baton Rouge; Donovan Gegg, Baton Rouge; Mary Grace Lane Hardin, Zachary; Patrick F. Herke, Baton Rouge; Marissa Huber, Baton Rouge; Corrine Hutchinson, Baton Rouge; Isaac Irlbeck, Baton Rouge; Yasmeen Ziyad Issa, Baton Rouge; Bayleigh Elizabeth Jefferson, Baton Rouge; Stephen M. Johns, Baton Rouge; Frank Marion Kerr, Baton Rouge; Kyle Daniel Kirkpatrick, Baton Rouge; Luke B. Lafleur, Baton Rouge; Phillip Lisandro Lanier, Baton Rouge; Abdel Rahman M. Mansour, Baton Rouge; Harper Gerard Massey, Baton Rouge; Ella McCalip, Baton Rouge; Colin McGlynn, Baton Rouge; Maddux M. Meariman, Baton Rouge; Horacio Junior Medina Jr., Baton Rouge; Joseph Warren Lassiter Mengis, Baton Rouge; Kayleigh Nicole Mims, Baton Rouge; Walid K. Mohammed, Baton Rouge; Tasnia T. Monir, Baton Rouge; Emma Ruth Morrow, Baton Rouge; Arline Yanira Narez, Baton Rouge; Erin M. Nauman, Baton Rouge; Thao Phuong Ngo, Baton Rouge; Katlyn Nhi Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Truong Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Philip Thomas O'Neill, Baton Rouge; Madison Elizabeth Ogra, Baton Rouge; Samuel Carter Parker, Baton Rouge; Lebria L. Perkins, Baton Rouge; Eric Randall Ponder, Baton Rouge; Aleksander Dimitri Popov, Baton Rouge; Ethan John Riley, Baton Rouge; Micah Joy Roper, Baton Rouge; Ibrahim Mohammadi Saizad, Baton Rouge; Tammy San, Baton Rouge; Lauren M. Saunders, Baton Rouge; Sayer Donald Sauviac, Baton Rouge; Aliza Siddiqui, Baton Rouge; Ashlynn Hope Sorrells, Baton Rouge; Erin Paige Stephens, Baton Rouge; Daniella Strauss, Baton Rouge; Pacco Tan, Baton Rouge; Margo R. Tassin, Baton Rouge; William M. Teepell, Baton Rouge; Logan David Thompson, Baton Rouge; Linh Thi Thao Tran, Baton Rouge; Vy Ngoc Yen Truong, Baton Rouge; Brian Peichen Tsai, Baton Rouge; Margaret Holland Turner, Baton Rouge; Olivia Claire Varden, Baton Rouge; Hannah D. Vu, Baton Rouge; Kaitlyn Allison Williamson, Baton Rouge; Rowaida Fahmeeda Yahya, Baton Rouge; Hongyu Yi, Baton Rouge; and Ayah Yaser Zaben, Baton Rouge.
Dean's List
College of the Coast and Environment: Kelly M. Downey, Baton Rouge; Victoria Ngoc-Quynh Nguyen, Baton Rouge; and Alyssa Sharbaugh, Baton Rouge.
College of Agriculture: Abigayle Alleman, Baton Rouge; Alexa Rose Bates, Baton Rouge; Jennifer Lee Bennett, Baton Rouge; Naya M. Black, Baker; Allie Brooks, Baton Rouge; Maria Jolene Broussard, Baton Rouge; Claire Marie Bullock, Baton Rouge; Abel G. Caillouet, Baton Rouge; Sierra N. Campbell, Baton Rouge; Kassandra Raven Crissman, Baton Rouge; Madeline Dansky, Baton Rouge; Jewel Dejan, Baton Rouge; Taylor Eshpeter, Baton Rouge; Bryce Franklin, Baton Rouge; Rebekah Gibson, Baton Rouge; Emma Oed Hamilton, Baton Rouge; Rebecca Lucie Hanly, Baton Rouge; Benjamin Charbonnet Holden, Baton Rouge; Tyler Elizabeth Hyde, Baton Rouge; Cleopatra Karvounis, Baton Rouge; Christopher Thomas King, Baton Rouge; Alexandra O. Larsen, Baton Rouge; Logan A. Leblanc, Greenwell Springs; Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride; Cassie Miller, Baton Rouge; Madison L. I. Moffett, Baton Rouge; Shadayah M. Muhammad, Baton Rouge; Aaliyah Japera Newton, Baker; Kathryn Ocdinaria, Baton Rouge; Hannah Nicole Passman, Baton Rouge; Eleanor R. Pulsipher, Baton Rouge; Rosalind Carson Remsen, Baton Rouge; Logan Roddy, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Anne Sicard, Baton Rouge; Megan Elise Welsh, Baton Rouge; Noah J. Willsea, Baton Rouge; and Cora Woolsey, Baton Rouge.
College of Art and Design: Alexis Albert, Zachary; Amelia R. Aleman Hernandez, Baton Rouge; Angeline Fatima Araga Asa, Baton Rouge; Emma C. Bartow, Baton Rouge; Caitlin Seville Bella, Baton Rouge; Khoa Dang Bui, Baton Rouge; Lucy Bui, Baton Rouge; Grace Kennon Carruth-Taylor, Baton Rouge; Alyssa M. Catanese, Baton Rouge; Chloe Michelle Comeaux, Zachary; Caitlin Eaves Davis, Baton Rouge; Macy Delatte, Baton Rouge; Francis Vu Dinh, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Duclaux, Baton Rouge; Amanda Robin Farris, Baton Rouge; Josephine K. Hazard, Baton Rouge; Mia Nicole Hearns, Baton Rouge; Katie Hostetler, Zachary; Kyra Nicole Jackson, Baton Rouge; Jenna Rae Johnson, Baton Rouge; Kenah Hope Kepper, Baton Rouge; Madeline Anne Rose Kirschner, Baton Rouge; Ian Joseph Ledo, Baton Rouge; Audrey Melissa Claire Lejeune, Baton Rouge; Morgan Grace Lewis, Baton Rouge; Carla Irene Lobos, Baton Rouge; Grayson Cotterman Loudon, Baton Rouge; Brooke Hannah Loupe, Baton Rouge; Chunfeng Lu, Baton Rouge; Priscilla Dawn Lustig, Baton Rouge; Jackson Charles Martin, Baton Rouge; Denise Martinez, Baton Rouge; Sasha B. Mathieu, Baton Rouge; Andrea Miller, Baton Rouge; Heath William Moser, Baton Rouge; Mandisa Otumile Ndhlukula, Baton Rouge; Cindy Thanhnhan Ngo, Baton Rouge; Robert Van Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Mary M. Oliver, Baton Rouge; Christina A. Persigo, Baton Rouge; Nghi D. Pham, Baton Rouge; Emily Eileen Poulter, Baton Rouge; Malachi R. Pursley, Baton Rouge; James Benjamin Rawls, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Blaine Roche, Baton Rouge; Claire Ann Samaha, Baton Rouge; Taylor Elizabeth Saxena, Baton Rouge; Victoria M. Staid, Zachary; Lauren R. Thompson, Zachary; and Isabel Cecile Webre, Baton Rouge.
College of Engineering: Kothar Fakhri Abdelghani, Baton Rouge; Naser A. A. M. T. Altememee, Baton Rouge; Emma Helen Antilley, Baton Rouge; Natalia J. Arce Basante, Baton Rouge; William Ard, Baton Rouge; Haytham H. Bachar, Baton Rouge; Omar Bakowisha, Baton Rouge; Abdullah A. Baroun, Baton Rouge; Mitchell Thomas Bearry, Baton Rouge; Andrew Mark Bienvenu, Baton Rouge; Scott M. Boudreaux, Baton Rouge; Jacob D. Bowers, Baton Rouge; Spencer Brewer, Baton Rouge; Katelynn M. Buckentin, Baton Rouge; John William Cane, Baton Rouge; John Stephen Carleton, Baton Rouge; Emma Campbell Chaney, Zachary; Lauren C. Chauvin, Baton Rouge; Ethan Baily Cowan, Baton Rouge; Hayden Alexander Denham, Baton Rouge; Ryan T. Deshazer, Baton Rouge; Catherine Marie DeSilva, Baton Rouge; Robert Dreux Dicharry Jr., Baton Rouge; Hannah N. Dileo, Baton Rouge; Timothy Matthew Dobroski, Baton Rouge; Daniel Donze, Baton Rouge; Slaven Dragovic, Baton Rouge; Michael David Focht, Baton Rouge; Richard Tyler Garcia, Zachary; Jimmie D. Givens III, Baton Rouge; Clinten Alexander Graham, Baton Rouge; Mahajebin Haque, Baton Rouge; Trenton K. Harrington, Baton Rouge; Darrene D. Hill, Jr., Baton Rouge; Erick Phi Ho, Baton Rouge; Evan P. Hood, Baton Rouge; Tommy Huynh, Baton Rouge; Afolabi A. Ige, Baton Rouge; Robert Shaun Jullens, Baker; Yogiswara Kalbuadi, Baton Rouge; Anna D. Keegan, Baton Rouge; Carol Ann Key, Baton Rouge; Hyejin Kim, Baton Rouge; Hudson Brandt Kirkpatrick, Baton Rouge; Landon Sean Laramore, Baton Rouge; Luz De Luna Lawes, Greenwell Springs; Conner T. Leblanc, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Alexander Lynch, Baton Rouge; Vikram Malarkannan, Baton Rouge; Leopold August Marx, Baton Rouge; Dawson Alexander Mcculloch, Baton Rouge; Cecilia Elizabeth McAlear, Baton Rouge; Allison Catherine Mermigas, Baton Rouge; Matthew Joseph Miceli, Baton Rouge; Dalton Lee Morris, Pride; Amina Iman Muhammad Wada, Baton Rouge; Natalie M. Nelson, Greenwell Springs; Leia Khe Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Peter Tran Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Lindsey Michelle Nunez, Baton Rouge; Anna Odenwald, Baton Rouge; Michael Chidi Orji, Baton Rouge; Austyn Joseph Oubre, Baton Rouge; Anna Katherine Parker, Baton Rouge; Trevor John Roussel, Baton Rouge; Britain Renee Saunier, Baton Rouge; Peter D. Shallenberger, Baton Rouge; Molly Shepherd, Baton Rouge; Alaina Therese Smith, Baton Rouge; Kelli L Soileau, Baton Rouge; Kristen Elaine Stegall, Baton Rouge; Noah Stiltner, Baton Rouge; Gloria Tan, Baton Rouge; Jonathan Edward Thomas, Baton Rouge; James S. Thompson, Zachary; Jessica Rita Varner, Baton Rouge; Albert Vu, Baton Rouge; Kiersten Noel Wark, Baton Rouge; Stephen Andrew Watson, Baton Rouge; Cade Williams, Baton Rouge; Stephen Kyle Williams, Baton Rouge; Syed Akbar Zamin, Baton Rouge; and Nathan P. Zeringue, Baton Rouge.
College of Human Sciences & Education: Danielle R. Adams, Baton Rouge; Audry Grace Allen, Baton Rouge; Marla Renee Allen, Baton Rouge; Jennie-Carra Andries, Baton Rouge; Rachel Leigh Babb, Baton Rouge; Jeremy Barba, Baton Rouge; Audrey Claire Barton, Baton Rouge; Mason Joseph Bourgeois, Baton Rouge; Brady Scott Cannon, Baton Rouge; Jessica Renee Cheatham, Baton Rouge; Caroline Grace Cruse, Baton Rouge; Christina Ileana Dalmau, Baton Rouge; Sophie Elliott, Baton Rouge; Beatriz Fernandes-Coelho, Baton Rouge; Nicholas R. Flory, Baton Rouge; Alexandra Hebert Furr, Baton Rouge; Julianne E Guercio, Baton Rouge; Bethany K. Guillory, Baton Rouge; Jamiee M. Hebert, Baton Rouge; Danielle Faye Hellickson, Baton Rouge; Carter Joseph Hunt, Baton Rouge; Olivia N. Hurst, Zachary; Mia G. Johnson, Baton Rouge; Katherine Kimbrell, Baton Rouge; Parker H. Kirby, Baton Rouge; Victoria Elizabeth Lacour, Zachary; Elizabeth Lauren Landry, Baton Rouge; Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary; Marcus James Leydecker, Baton Rouge; Avione Ciara London, Baton Rouge; Cheyenne Nicole Mack, Baton Rouge; Christian G. Mann, Baton Rouge; Madeline Belle McCrary, Baton Rouge; Frederick Daniel Miller IV, Baton Rouge; Sarah L. Miller, Baton Rouge; Shawn M. Monday, Baton Rouge; Brittany Ann Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Allie Kay Nichols, Baton Rouge; Emily Passman, Baton Rouge; Larissa Powers, Pride; Emily Proffitt, Baton Rouge; Alexis N. Rabalais, Baton Rouge; Madelyn Adelle Redmond, Baton Rouge; Eden Holly Richardson; Chandler Adam Robinson, Baton Rouge; Reese Sy Robinson, Baton Rouge; Rees Raphael Romero, Baton Rouge; Taylor Nicole Russell, Baton Rouge; Faith N. Ryan, Baton Rouge; Ashleigh King Sanders, Baton Rouge; Caroline E. Saucier, Baton Rouge; Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs; Reagan Claire Skidmore, Baton Rouge; Precious Danielle Smart, Baton Rouge; Sadie K. Spring, Baton Rouge; Reagan Leigh Staggs, Zachary; David Storer, Baton Rouge; Julia Claire Summers, Baton Rouge; David T. Ton, Baton Rouge; Jessica Tuminello, Baton Rouge; Caroline Ivy Velasquez, Baton Rouge; Phong T. Vu, Baton Rouge; Rebecca Grace Wannamaker, Baton Rouge; Katherine E. Williams, Baton Rouge; Alyssa L. Winkler, Baton Rouge; and Miles D. Zietz, Baton Rouge.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences: John Albano, Baton Rouge; Elijah Jacolby Alfred, Baton Rouge; Erin Necla Alpandinar, Baton Rouge; Christopher B. Alumbaugh, Baton Rouge; Stephen T. Arceneaux, Greenwell Springs; Rebecca Barnett, Baton Rouge; Kiersten Leigh Barnette, Baton Rouge; Suzanne Grace Barone, Baton Rouge; Hannah Barrow, Baton Rouge; Olivia Caroline Beasley, Baton Rouge; Allison Elizabeth Becker, Baton Rouge; Mary Mathilde Bergeron, Baton Rouge; Haley D. Blythe, Baton Rouge; Taylor S. Bonds, Zachary; Orrin Bennett Bordelon, Zachary; William J. Borne, Baton Rouge; Rachel Elizabeth Bourgeois, Baton Rouge; Jacob D. Breaux, Greenwell Springs; Grace E. Bridges, Baker; Kayla D. Brown, Baton Rouge; Sebastian M. Brumfield Mejia, Baton Rouge; Blake Leaaline Bueto, Baton Rouge; Sarah Ashley Coner, Baton Rouge; Sophie A. Conners, Baton Rouge; Samantha N. Copeland, Baton Rouge; Amelia Cousino, Baton Rouge; Reygan Elaine Coxe, Baton Rouge; Ahlam Shafuka Dabit, Baton Rouge; Javier Alejandro De Paz, Baton Rouge; Preston Grant Denn, Baton Rouge; Olivia Deville, Baton Rouge; Dominic Peter Dewey, Baton Rouge; Benjamin R. Dezendorf, Baton Rouge; Sabrina P. Dos Santos, Baton Rouge; Emily Elizabeth Drez, Baton Rouge; Delaney Grace Dufrene, Baton Rouge; Caroline Elise Dunn, Baton Rouge; Barbara Flandez, Baton Rouge; MaryKaitlyn Marie Frederick, Baton Rouge; Drake Fromenthal, Baton Rouge; Raegan M. Gallegos, Baton Rouge; Eric Andres Garcia-Martinez, Baton Rouge; Madison L. Gilbert, Baton Rouge; Claire Elizabeth Gonsoulin, Baton Rouge; Josiah B. Harmar, Baton Rouge; Wesley A. Harris, Baton Rouge; Tyrus A. Hartford, Baton Rouge; Chazzi Spring Hayes, Baton Rouge; Joseph Claude Heine, Pride; Kara E Hobbs, Baton Rouge; Lauryn Gabrielle Honore, Baton Rouge; Courtnay M. Hotard, Baton Rouge; Moriah H. Howard, Baton Rouge; Abigail Jahnke, Baton Rouge; AnneMichael D. Jenkins, Baton Rouge; Madeline Ann Johnson, Baton Rouge; Jessica K. Katzmarzyk, Baton Rouge; Bailey M. Keen, Baton Rouge; Abigail Elizabeth Kent, Zachary; Paulette Lila Kourouma, Baton Rouge; Connor Landon Krauss, Baton Rouge; Kandace Rose Kyler, Baton Rouge; Julia Angele Lancaster, Baton Rouge; Alexis Langlois, Baton Rouge; Ethan Rome Lauvray, Baton Rouge; Claire Elizabeth Lavastida, Baton Rouge; Steven A. Lavinghouse, Zachary; Janna Rostom Laymon, Baton Rouge; Darrius Deontye Lewis, Baton Rouge; Emily Grace Loe, Baton Rouge; Maria Fernanda Martinez, Baton Rouge; Tyler J. Mattingly, Baton Rouge; Sara M. McGrew, Baton Rouge; Revathi Menon, Baton Rouge; Colin Mark Mix, Baton Rouge; Sophie M. Moran, Baton Rouge; Maxwell Bradford Morris, Baton Rouge; Annie Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Rylee D. Page, Baton Rouge; Grace K. Parker, Baton Rouge; Courtney Beth Patterson, Baton Rouge; Jacob Henry Pelitire, Baton Rouge; Ngoc Mary Pham, Baton Rouge; Leonard Ray, Baton Rouge; Kathryn Reaux, Baton Rouge; Larkin Elizabeth Salter, Baton Rouge; Julia B. Sanders, Baton Rouge; Mohannad Raed Saymeh, Baton Rouge; Tyler D. Scott, Baton Rouge; Bradford J. Smith, Baton Rouge; Ivy Katherine Souter, Baton Rouge; Lauren V. Spann, Baton Rouge; Maya Sabrina Stevenson, Baton Rouge; Dilyn Kate Stewart, Baton Rouge; Sam H. Stewart, Baton Rouge; Danielle N. Struwing, Baton Rouge; Yui Takahashi, Baton Rouge; Zachary Dean Talbot, Baton Rouge; Derek David Trouard II, Baton Rouge; Bria Nichole Turner, Baker; Fatima M. Umana-Hernandez, Baton Rouge; Ian Nicholas Vinet, Baton Rouge; Kiara Kerrion Warren, Baton Rouge; Elise Nicole Whitlock, Baton Rouge; Lena C. Wilson, Baton Rouge; Lance Charles D'Andrae Wise, Baton Rouge; Abby McKenzie Wolford, Baton Rouge; Angel J. Wright, Baton Rouge; Destiny Daichannael Wright, Baton Rouge; Morgyn E. Young, Zachary; and Catherine Grace Zachariah, Baton Rouge.
College of Music and Dramatic Arts: Morris Foux Arena, Baton Rouge; Paul N. Barnes, Baton Rouge; ShiYong Chong, Baton Rouge; Kasey Lynn Delahoussaye, Baton Rouge; Lukas Ryan Dorcy, Baton Rouge; Seth Guerra, Baton Rouge; Victoria L. Hammond, Baton Rouge; Summer Blair Hayes, Baton Rouge; Jiazhen Hwang, Baton Rouge; Katherine Elise Landry, Baton Rouge; Taylor E. Lloyd, Greenwell Springs; Emma C. Massengale, Baton Rouge; Larry David Massengill III, Baton Rouge; Benjamin R. Morgan, Baton Rouge; Zachary Joseph Ochinko, Baton Rouge; Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary; Brandon Persica, Baton Rouge; Gabrielle Morgan Rasp, Baton Rouge; Brandon M. Schittone, Baton Rouge; Tabitha J. Smith, Baton Rouge; Erin M. Stevenson, Baton Rouge; Connor Brad Underwood, Baton Rouge; and Hannah Weber, Baton Rouge.
College of Science: Will Laurence delaBretonne, Baton Rouge; Ryan Austin Agsunod, Baton Rouge; Sammy Salahi Asbahi, Baton Rouge; Austin S. Barnes, Baton Rouge; Olivia Grace Bosse, Baton Rouge; Alycia N. Boucher, Baton Rouge; Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary; Phoebe Noelle Clark, Baton Rouge; Sarah Ann Clawson, Baton Rouge; Rachel Marie Connors, Baton Rouge; Amanda Renee Constant, Baton Rouge; Skylar Alexis Culmone, Pride; Abrielle E. Decuir, Baton Rouge; Renee Anne Desporte, Baton Rouge; Chloe DiTusa, Baton Rouge; Mary Doan, Baton Rouge; Evan J Dore, Baton Rouge; Daniel Danny Elakoum, Baton Rouge; Gretchen Clair Falgoust, Baton Rouge; Annaliesa R. Fanguy, Baton Rouge; Jeanne Garriz, Baton Rouge; Victoria Lee Geiger, Baton Rouge; Webster Gordon, Baton Rouge; Madeline Claire Guidry, Baton Rouge; Sanjeev S. Gummadi, Baton Rouge; Karli Danielle Hall, Zachary; Elizabeth Helm, Baton Rouge; Erandi M. Herath, Baton Rouge; Blayton C. Jackson, Baton Rouge; Emma Kay James, Baton Rouge; Taufiq Eyad Khaled, Baton Rouge; Peyton Elizabeth Kuhn, Baton Rouge; Luke C. Labat, Baton Rouge; Lillian Margaret LaPlace, Baton Rouge; Kevin Li, Baton Rouge; Jessica Lin, Baton Rouge; Kayla Deanne Mashaw, Baton Rouge; Justin Taylor Mastio, Baton Rouge; Ishan S. Mehrotra, Baton Rouge; Madison Bailey Mora, Baton Rouge; Ali M. Neck, Baton Rouge; Anh Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Huy Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Braden V. Nyboer, Baton Rouge; Sarah N. Pham, Baton Rouge; Humza A. Pirzadah, Baton Rouge; Jyoti Nilesh Prajapati, Baton Rouge; Radhika Nilesh Prajapati, Baton Rouge; Pablo Andres Rosas, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth A. Seidenglanz, Baton Rouge; Macie Ann Serio, Baton Rouge; Diana Suleimanova, Baton Rouge; Martha Buckner Town, Baton Rouge; Gabriella Alea Townsley, Baton Rouge; Alexander Grant Troyer, Baton Rouge; Phung Vi, Baton Rouge; Dylan Tai Vo, Baton Rouge; An Hong Vu, Baton Rouge; Jennifer Trinh Vu, Baton Rouge; Ashlee R. Weigand, Baton Rouge; and Han-Hsuan Wu, Baton Rouge.
E.J. Ourso College of Business: Jonathan Scott Abbott, Baton Rouge; Etseoghena Mary-Bonita Agbomekhe, Baton Rouge; Deion Alexander Banta, Baton Rouge; Aubrey Lee Barber, Zachary; Blake Bean, Baton Rouge; James Edward Berrigan III, Baton Rouge; Eric J. Bischoff, Baton Rouge; Blair Patrick Bogan, Baton Rouge; Abigail R. Boggs, Baton Rouge; Michael Calvin Bond, Baton Rouge; Abigail Michael Bourg, Baton Rouge; Alyxandra Linn Breaux, Baton Rouge; Joshua A. Brignac, Baton Rouge; Ariana Christine Buckner, Baton Rouge; Trent T. Butcher, Baton Rouge; Taylor Flynn Carmouche, Baton Rouge; Meghan C. Causey, Baton Rouge; Jacob David Cavana, Baton Rouge; Ethan Patrick Charlson, Baton Rouge; Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary; Kylie Ann Cronin, Baton Rouge; Megan M. David, Baton Rouge; Bailey Grace Davis, Baton Rouge; Jon Desselle, Baton Rouge; Blake T. Doiron, Baton Rouge; Jack Christopher Ducote, Baton Rouge; Camille B. Dunlap, Baton Rouge; Brennan Dupeire, Baton Rouge; Val Jerrydonald Dykes, Baton Rouge; Jacob M. Etue, Baton Rouge; Emily Eymard, Baton Rouge; Angele Ledet Fels, Baton Rouge; Lauren Kate Foshee, Baton Rouge; Joseph P. Gaudin, Baton Rouge; Brandon Edward Ginn, Baton Rouge; Maxwell Michael Grosch, Baton Rouge; Clay Burris Harned, Baton Rouge; William C. Harrell, Baton Rouge; Chandler Elise Hendrick, Baton Rouge; Emmaline Claire Higginbotham, Baton Rouge; Michael Morgan Hubbell, Baton Rouge; Nicholaus Hutchinson, Baton Rouge; Christian Brown Ieyoub, Baton Rouge; Alexander Dane Jolicoeur, Baton Rouge; Bryson J. Jones, Baton Rouge; Grant Kilchrist, Baton Rouge; Carly R. Kimbrough, Baton Rouge; Daniel Alonso Kline, Baton Rouge; Madison Elizabeth Krone, Baton Rouge; Madison Michael Manske, Baton Rouge; Tyler Coby Manuel, Baton Rouge; Emily G. Martin, Baker; Heather Michelle Matthis, Baton Rouge; Tyler H. McCullough, Baton Rouge; Kylie Catherine Mills, Baton Rouge; Mackenzie T. Mire, Baton Rouge; Edward Louis Mouk, Baton Rouge; Travis Matthew Myers, Baton Rouge; Anthony Gianni Noto, Baton Rouge; Victoria Claire Nunnally, Baton Rouge; Hunter Blake Ortego, Baton Rouge; Lindsay Marie Ortego, Baton Rouge; Samuel J. Pennington, Baton Rouge; Hannah L. Prevost, Baton Rouge; Isabella Cassidy Rhodes, Baton Rouge; Carter Richard, Baton Rouge; Jenoa L. Robertson, Baton Rouge; Gabrielle Elyse Rotolo, Baton Rouge; Mark Jacob Schexnaildre, Baton Rouge; Derrah Nate Scott, Zachary; Kim Suon Sieng, Baton Rouge; Grant Barrett Smith, Baton Rouge; Zacki M. Soliman, Baton Rouge; Sydney Alexis Tillman, Greenwell Springs; Sydney C. Trainor, Baton Rouge; James Maxwell Trapp, Baton Rouge; Cameron Christine Tveit, Baton Rouge; Carly E. Vicknair, Baton Rouge; Erin C. Viguerie, Baton Rouge; Katherine Claire Waitz, Baton Rouge; Yingyu Wang, Baton Rouge; Hays David Ward, Baton Rouge; Nora Atkins Ward, Baton Rouge; Ariel Elizabeth Waterman, Baton Rouge; Fredrick Newman Weir, Baton Rouge; Tyler Samuel Williamson, Baton Rouge; Kelly E. Wilson, Baton Rouge; and Alvin S. Zheng, Baton Rouge.
Manship School of Mass Communication: Montana J. Ankner, Baton Rouge; Anna Catherine Ball, Baton Rouge; Kaelah R. Burgess, Baton Rouge; Savannah Carolynbelle Couvillon, Baton Rouge; Breanna Nicole Creel, Baker; Mary Katherine Dicharry, Baton Rouge; Abigail Elizabeth Ellis, Baton Rouge; Juliette Fields, Baton Rouge; Grace E. Fourmaux, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth J. Garner, Baton Rouge; Camille E. Gianfala, Baton Rouge; Emily Margaret Harris, Baton Rouge; Schylar Morgan Harris, Baton Rouge; Claudia Renee Henry, Baton Rouge; Sheldon Johnson, Baton Rouge; Keimyah Katrice Joubert, Baton Rouge; Ty'Queese L. Keyes, Baton Rouge; Jamie Claire Lato, Baton Rouge; Renee Lynettegrace Lucas, Baton Rouge; Lauren Camille Miller, Baton Rouge; Julia Camille Moore, Baton Rouge; Makenzie Marie Morgan, Baton Rouge; Lara Paige Nicholson, Baton Rouge; Zoe Arabella Parker, Baton Rouge; Erik Charles Luigi Piccoli, Baton Rouge; Zane Batiste Piontek, Baton Rouge; Sarah Michelle Procopio, Baton Rouge; Calista A. Rodal, Baton Rouge; Olivia Cameron Rodgers, Baton Rouge; Perla Jazmin Rodriguez, Baton Rouge; Emery E. Schwab, Baton Rouge; and Savannah Lee Tanguis, Baton Rouge.
University College Center for Advising and Counseling: Nicholas Holden Ashy, Baton Rouge; Dife Bengasi; Michael Anthony Bergeron, Baton Rouge; Gillienne Valerie Borders, Baton Rouge; Brandt D. Boudreaux, Greenwell Springs; Grace Frances Butler, Baton Rouge; Kathy N. Chau, Baton Rouge; Jorden A. Dave, Baton Rouge; Jordanne Ashley Davis, Baton Rouge; Emily Elizabeth Durio, Baton Rouge; Francesca Maria Ferrara, Baton Rouge; Emma Grace Fryday, Baton Rouge; Walla Emad Jarboun, Baton Rouge; Lilli Elaine Kearns, Baton Rouge; Lucas T. Kelly, Baton Rouge; Miranda A. Kent, Baton Rouge; Dong Min Kim; Paul Laborde, Baton Rouge; Kenlee Suzanne McHugh, Zachary; Hannah Nicole Miller, Baton Rouge; Darien Alexandra Mincey, Baton Rouge; Hannah Danielle Moran, Greenwell Springs; Cassandra Navarro Grijalva, Baton Rouge; Evan Wayne Polozola, Baton Rouge; Kristen Rabalais, Baton Rouge; Thomas Mason Rabel, Baton Rouge; Maksym Rabinovych, Baton Rouge; Landry E. Ray, Baton Rouge; Catherine R. Richard, Baton Rouge; Brandon Christian Robb, Baton Rouge; Rebekah J. Schmolke, Baton Rouge; Yewande I. Tinubu, Baton Rouge; Nguyen M. Truong, Baton Rouge; Chase A. Vanfossen, Baton Rouge; Raegan Denise Willis, Greenwell Springs; Madelyn Elizabeth Williston, Baton Rouge; and Leigh Anne Wray, Greenwell Springs.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Lily Abadie, Baton Rouge; Nayeli Marseli Abreu Beltre, Baton Rouge; Shubheksha Acharya, Baton Rouge; Julia Kelly Akin, Baton Rouge; Jonah Drew Amason, Baton Rouge; Peyton Matthew Anderson, Baton Rouge; Matthew Thomas Arceneaux, Baton Rouge; Joel R. Atkinson, Baton Rouge; Shane Michael Aucoin, Baton Rouge; Lauren Grace Augusta, Baton Rouge; Gabrielle Marie Austin, Baton Rouge; Caleb Lane Barber, Baton Rouge; Eli Paul Barbin, Baton Rouge; Jeremy Trevor Bardarson, Baton Rouge; Gabriel Bettencourtt, Baton Rouge; Kirby Elise Black, Baton Rouge; Jackson Charles Blackmon, Baton Rouge; Margaret Blouin, Baton Rouge; Timothy C. Boeneke, Pride; Anna Grace Borne, Baton Rouge; Summer Marie Bowen, Baton Rouge; Conner Bruce Bown, Baton Rouge; Juliette Adele Broussard, Baton Rouge; Adam J. Brown, Baton Rouge; Christopher Joseph Brown, Baton Rouge; Lily R. Burdick-Perez, Baton Rouge; Carson Joseph Caruso, Greenwell Springs; Kin Long Chiu, Baton Rouge; Albert Cho, Baton Rouge; Rachael Noel Coates, Greenwell Springs; Navy Coggins, Baton Rouge; Kallie N. Comardelle, Baton Rouge; Madison N. Comeaux, Baton Rouge; Kayla Nicole Conner, Baton Rouge; Torrie Rayann Cook, Baton Rouge; Madelyn N. Cutrone, Baton Rouge; Kinsey Michelle Davis, Baton Rouge; Samantha Tyesha Davis, Baton Rouge; Ross Joseph DeNicola IV, Baton Rouge; Emily DeSoto, Baton Rouge; Jacob Kelly Dickson, Baton Rouge; Deven Keith Douglas, Baton Rouge; Claire Louise Edwards, Baton Rouge; David Hall Ellison, Baton Rouge; Mallory Alexis Fontenot, Baton Rouge; Kalyee Freiberger, Baton Rouge; Lauryn Taylor Fry, Baton Rouge; Anne Marie Gahagan, Baton Rouge; Fikir S. Gebremedhin, Baton Rouge; Kellie R. Gill, Baton Rouge; Tracy Elizabeth Gravois, Baton Rouge; Catherine Green, Baton Rouge; Abdullatif Jason Hantash, Zachary; Riely Pratt Heaslip, Baton Rouge; Julia Laurel Henderson, Baton Rouge; Patrick Michael Herry, Baton Rouge; Corinne Aubrey Heyl, Greenwell Springs; Elise E. Hidalgo, Baton Rouge; Anne-Marie Jolie Higginbotham, Baton Rouge; Benjamin Louis Hupperich, Baton Rouge; Maddie Elizabeth Ieyoub, Baton Rouge; Zuom Osita Izunaso; Warren Augustine James III, Baton Rouge; Grace Ashlyn Jewell, Baton Rouge; Nadiah Elise Jones, Baton Rouge; Shania A. Jones, Baton Rouge; Mery Kaltakdjian, Baton Rouge; Landry Alexander Kerth, Baton Rouge; Kirby Pierce Koch, Baton Rouge; Irene Victoria Koo, Baton Rouge; Nathan Kratzberg, Baton Rouge; Sara Marceline Lavastida, Baton Rouge; Erin Gabrielle Lee, Baton Rouge; Conner LeBlanc, Baton Rouge; Jack Irwin Lieux, Baton Rouge; Evan Glen Ajoy Light, Baton Rouge; Leanne Adams Livingston, Baton Rouge; Adriene Louviere, Baton Rouge; Jack Alexander Maddox, Baton Rouge; Caleb Parker Manemann, Pride; Monique Helena Manuel, Baton Rouge; Jordan Matthews, Baton Rouge; Mason M. Mayes, Baton Rouge; Katherine Claire McCullen, Baton Rouge; Lauren M. McKinney, Baton Rouge; Christopher Price McNamara, Baton Rouge; Margaret Ann Miller, Baton Rouge; Seth Daniel Miller, Baton Rouge; Katarina Milutinovich, Baton Rouge; Talha S. Mojy, Baton Rouge; Braeden Nicole Moore, Baton Rouge; Lillian Claire Moore, Baton Rouge; Man Man Ng; Jenny Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Leeann Y. Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Giovanni Chiagoziem Ohashiegbula; Zoe Elizabeth Patton, Baton Rouge; Ellison Joye Pennington, Baton Rouge; Brock Wyatt Perry, Baton Rouge; Joshua Orion Pforr, Baton Rouge; Cayli Hao-Y Pham, Baton Rouge; Quoc Thai Pham; Ian Plunkett, Baton Rouge; Bryce Nolan Priest, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Love Reich, Baton Rouge; Colleen Brooke Riley, Zachary; Jared Robbins, Baton Rouge; John Arnold Rollins, Baton Rouge; Carter Byron Rome, Baton Rouge; Hannah Roppolo, Baton Rouge; Alexia N. Ruiz, Baton Rouge; Michael D. Ruiz, Baton Rouge; Margaret Rose Saia, Baton Rouge; Dayne Salassi, Baton Rouge; Jesus Geovanni Sanchez-Vera, Baton Rouge; Daniel Shapiro, Baton Rouge; Adam Short, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Showers, Baton Rouge; Robert Shupe, Baton Rouge; Yash Satish Singh, Baton Rouge; Priya Alonsa Singleton, Baton Rouge; Anna Eileen Somerville, Baton Rouge; Parker Lawless Stanford, Baton Rouge; Logan Kile Starkey, Baton Rouge; Caleb Mackenzie Stewart, Baton Rouge; Claire Surek, Baton Rouge; Mary Morgan Sutton, Baton Rouge; Presley G. Tapia, Baton Rouge; Alayna G. Tate, Greenwell Springs; Delaney Louise Thompson, Baton Rouge; Camille Elizabeth Toups, Baton Rouge; Minh Trong Gia Tran; Ngan T. Tran, Baton Rouge; Tommy V. Tran, Zachary; Iveth A. Umana, Baton Rouge; Tu T. Vo, Baton Rouge; Judy N. Vu, Baton Rouge; Cong Wang, Baton Rouge; Ashleigh Elizabeth Ward, Baton Rouge; David Andre Whitehurst, Baton Rouge; Lyndon Paul Jude Wilbert, Baton Rouge; Kaitlyn Elaine Williams, Baton Rouge; and Ning Zhang, Baton Rouge.