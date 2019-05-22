New Orleans — A total of 504 graduates — more than 10% of whom earned summa cum laude honors — were awarded their degrees during Xavier University of Louisiana’s 92nd annual commencement May 11 at the University Convocation Center.

During the ceremony, the university also honored four of its own graduates — physicians Dr. Pierre Johnson ’02, Dr. Maxime Madhere ’02, and Dr. Joseph Semien ’01, and vocalist Gail Gilmore ’72 — with honorary degrees. The three physicians, who all participated in the keynote address, co-authored the book "Pulse of Perseverance" and are living testaments of Xavier’s mission. Gilmore is noted for strengthening the pathways to education and music for black youth.

Area graduates included

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Baton Rouge

Chelsea Mitchell, Master of Arts Graduate, Student Honors 4.0

Kellie Cooley, Doctor of Pharmacy 

Melia Brown, Bachelor of Arts 

Dominic Fleming, Bachelor of Arts 

Dominique Seals, Bachelor of Arts

Sydney Wessinger, Bachelor of Arts 

Langston Adams, Bachelor of Science

Mikayla Bates, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude

Kelsi Bradford, Bachelor of Science

Dabria Hammond, Bachelor of Science 

Morghan Hudson, Bachelor of Science 

Janelle Jones, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude

 Ke'La Kimble, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

 Cara King, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude

Olivia Morrison, Bachelor of Science

Chiantay O'Conner, Bachelor of Science 

Arlysse Rodney, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

Brandy Sardie, Bachelor of Science, cum laude 

Baker: Megan Webb, Doctor of Pharmacy

Zachary: Rachel Hitchens, Bachelor of Science, cum laude 

Ascension Parish

Darrow: Kiersten Rapp, Doctor of Pharmacy 

Prairieville: Arbrielle Lowe, Bachelor of Arts

Gonzales: Alaysia Madison, Bachelor of Science 

Donaldsonville: Esarrah Hopkins, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs: Jessie Pousson Doctor of Pharmacy, cum laude 

Springfield: Ashley LaBeaud, Bachelor of Science

Tangipahoa Parish

Independence: Marshay McCray, Bachelor of Arts 

Hammond: Cassidy Williams, Doctor of Pharmacy, magna cum laude

Sherrell McVay, Master of Arts

