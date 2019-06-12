A throng of supporters lined the walkways of Runnels School on May 17 to cheer for the Class of 2019 as the graduating seniors took a celebratory and final “Senior Stroll” across the campus.
Decked out in honor cords and graduation caps, the seniors paraded through the campus all the way to the elementary and kindergarten classrooms as the entire school — students in grades K-11, and teachers — plus family and friends held up congratulatory banners, cheered them on and wished them well.
For many of the seniors, especially the 22 who have been attending Runnels since first grade or earlier, it was a sentimental journey, according to a news release.
"I cried," said Rachel Wehbe, a Runnels Raider since her preschool days. "I remember being in those elementary classrooms."
"It brought back a lot of memories," said Hannah Cassano, who has attended Runnels since she was 4 years old. "It tugged at the heartstrings."
Micah Roper, who started as a kindergartner, said it was "overwhelming — both sad and exciting. You remember everything, from kindergarten through your senior year."
A fellow kindergarten veteran, Anna Claire Pousson, agreed. "It was emotional, seeing the old courtyard classrooms and some of my teachers from elementary school."
AnnaClaire Courville, who has been going to school at Runnels for 13 years, summed it up for many of the graduates when she added, "Leaving is hard."