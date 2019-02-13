Runnels has elected a homecoming king for the first time in school history. Senior Daniel Mayeaux was crowned homecoming king and Emma Tooraen, also a senior, was named 2019 homecoming queen at an assembly held in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theater on Jan. 18.
Presenting the royal pair with their crowns were founding headmaster L.K. Runnels and longtime school administrator Gladys Runnels, both now retired.
All members of this year’s Runnels High School Homecoming Court — 10 class maids and 10 class escorts — were elected by the student body. Historically, only class maids have been chosen by ballot. Once elected, the maids picked their own escorts to “walk with” at the presentation ceremony.
Members of the court also presented at the assembly were senior maids Kayla Evans, Anna Claire Pousson, Emma Tooraen and Sophia Torres and senior escorts Ian Lansing, Peterr Lukinovich, Daniel Mayeaux and Tyler Robbins; junior maids Catherine Bonaventure and Annie Fink and junior escorts Brandon Hall and Ryan Ly; sophomore maids Mia Alfonso and Sophie Edwards and sophomore escorts Barrett Couvillon and Wesley Stevenson; and freshman maids Hailey Lester and Ryan Roper and freshman escorts Collin Coates and Josh Freeman.
Tooraen and Mayeaux are both 2019 National Merit semifinalists. Tooraen, who is active in theater, is the daughter of Letitia Karl and John Tooraen. Mayeaux, a member of the Runnels cross-country, soccer and tennis teams, is the son of Keith and Susan Mayeaux.