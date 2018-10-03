The service and dedication of the U.S. military will be highlighted during the St. Aloysius Fair Oct. 26-28 at the St. Aloysius Church and School campus, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge.
The fairgrounds will open at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and Parish County Line will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday's activities will also feature a fish fry in the cafeteria, bingo in the gym, and entertainment by the St. Aloysius School cheerleaders.
On Saturday, the fair will begin at 10 a.m., after a 5K and fun run beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Charlston Bourgeois Trio will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., David St. Romain will perform from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Blue Verse Band will perform from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be a barbecue chicken dinner, a Songs of Praise family event and a $10,000 raffle drawing. For information and tickets, visit www.staloysiusfair.org.