Nearly 200 students at Kenilworth Science and Technology School competed in the school's science fair Dec. 1; of those, 30 qualified to compete in the Louisiana Junior Division Region VII Science and Engineering Fair, to be held Feb. 11-12 at the LSU Union.
The first grand prize went to sixth-grader Xavion Culwell for his project, "How Does Static Electricity Affect Objects?" Jaliah Simpson, a seventh-grade Kenilworth student, took the second grand prize for "School Lunch Waste — What They Think vs. What They Do." The third grand prize was won by seventh-graders Janell Harris and Hannah Brown for their team project, "Disappearing Substance."
"Kenilworth students love competing at science fair, and they take it very seriously," Kenilworth STEM coordinator Muhittin Kelesli said. "Our students have a long tradition of representing their school and Louisiana very well in competition, and we are excited to see how they will do this year."