Londynn Lewis and Piper Walters at the recent Royal Princess Ball. Behind them, from left, are Tanner Sinclair as Prince Charming, Mary Beth Glass as Cinderella, Jessica Breaux as Sleeping Beauty, Taft Faust as Prince Phillip and Cameron Burtner as Sofia the First.
The cast of characters for the Royal Princess Balls include, front row from left, Alli Vu as the Arabian Princess, Cameron Burtner as Sofia the First and Lauren Spell as Snow White; and second row, Corinna Sage as Beauty, Taft Faust as Prince Phillip, Jessica Breaux as Sleeping Beauty, Tanner Sinclair as Prince Charming, Mary Beth Glass as Cinderella and Laryn Green as the Frog Princess.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Emma and Olivia Guercio have their picture taken with Sofia the First, played by Cameron Burtner at the Royal Princess Ball.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Presley Crowell, center, is seen with with Snow White, played by Lauren Spell, and Sleeping Beauty, played by Jessica Breaux.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Grace Smith is seen with Cinderella, played by Mary Beth Glass, who just presented Grace with her crown at the Royal Princess Ball.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Royal Princess Balls drew more than 200 little girls and their families to the Old State Capitol Sept. 15-16 for dancing, a performance and interactions with nine fairytale characters. The event was presented by the Petite Princess Company.
