Baton Rouge Community College held its 22nd Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 17 in the Bonne Sante’ Health and Wellness Center on the Mid City Campus, Baton Rouge.
More than 400 degrees were conferred for students who completed their studies during spring 2019.
Local graduates included:
Business and Social Sciences
AA Louisiana Transfer/Business
Baton Rouge: Kabrielle Haynes, Kairy Diane Hernandez, Sidney James Nesom, Jagruti M. Patel, William Caleb Porter, Kendall A. Pultz, Kimberlyn D. Rucker
AA Louisiana Transfer/Criminal Justice
Baton Rouge: Tyler O. Gage, Jerika L. Grimes, Alexis Arika Haynes, Anthony L. Nguyen, Georgia Torrence
AA Louisiana Transfer/Social Sciences
Baton Rouge: Lisa Anne Bonaventure, Victoria Commey, Natalia Cuartas, Tierany Richi' Gaines, Jessica Ann Hebert, Kayla Sue Hoffman, Jasmine A. Jackson, Corion R. Jarreau, Deaddira L. Johnson, Ilyssa Monique Johnson, India N. McDougald, Colby Edward McGruder, Crystal Rachal Mossey, Sanetra L. Richardson. Cheryl-Lynn Story, Eduardo Ernesto Zamora
Baker: Trevas Darren Samuel Jr., Mariah Y. Williams
Associate of Applied Science/Business Administration/Entrepreneurship
Baton Rouge: Renisha R. Quincy
Associate of Applied Science/Business Administration/Management
Baton Rouge: Doreen Barnes, Leashal Cotton, Eric Heber
Associate of Applied Science/Business Technology/Entrepreneurship
Baton Rouge: Darryl Bernerd Neal
Associate of Applied Science/Business Technology/Management
Baton Rouge: Makesha Stewart Bell, Shandell Raynett Franklin, Damaris S. Harmon, Ettenna Le'Taze Kelly, Tynisha L. Lodge, Maria Doralie Eresi Onuoha, Elishea Danielle Rheams, Sarah Jane Sledge
Associate of Applied Science/Construction Management
Baton Rouge: Jamerius M. Gaines, Ana Karen F. Garcia, Carleah J. Joseph, Ian McLellan, John Michael Moore, Hunter Thomas Wells
Greenwell Springs: Tristan Xavier Miller
Associate of Applied Science/Paralegal Studies
Baton Rouge: Emily Brantley Bodiford, Lauren Elizabeth Campbell, Sergio Rodriguez
Baker: Johnell Stephen Miller
Associate of Science/Business
Baton Rouge: Garrett C. Barton, Bethany Paige Bowen, David Andrew Corbin, Sharri Davis, Kabrielle Haynes, Tigerrick Heckard, Domonique Shante Johnson, Ashonti S. Jones, Kiwan Kwak, Blake E. Ledo, Debie V. Nguyen, Krita Ganpatbhai Patel, Amber Nicole Porter, Noah Christopher Pourciau, Kyle Mackenzie Schmidt, Julie Vo, Nolan C. Voss, Brandon A. Wright, Xiomara Jimenez Zapata
Baker: Chelsea J. Diamond, Ailiyah Nacol Goins, Sharnae Young
Pride: Michael R. Rayburn
Zachary: Faith C. Blount, Kayla D'Shea Davis, Benjamin J. Delatte, Dominic M. Taylor
Associate of Science/Criminal Justice
Baton Rouge: Tennell Marie Bell, Jecorey Richard Collins, Kendra T. Hayes, Alexis S. Parker, Timothy J. Perkins, Jasmine Nicole Watson, Kimberly Renea Welch
Zachary: Joanell K. Robinson
Certificate of Technical Studies/Accounting
Baton Rouge: Shardrica Augustus, Dwane Edwards, Dedrea Ann Gautier, Jonathan Helis, Jenah Rackley, Hildiyana Rogers
Certificate of Technical Studies/Retail Management
Baton Rouge: Eric Heber, Maria Doralie Eresi Onuoha
Liberal Arts
AA Louisiana Transfer/Fine Arts
Baton Rouge: Chelsea Renee DeMease, Angel J. Wright
Baker: Kiara Nicole Smith
Pride: Reagan A. Gill
AA Louisiana Transfer/Humanities
Baton Rouge: Jo-Anna Marie Agravante, Connor J. Bollich, Lauren A. Jones, Rachael M. Schuette
Greenwell Springs: Aubrie Corinne Pisanie
Associate of Applied Science/Care & Development of Young Children
Baton Rouge: Tina L. Carr, Kary Miller, Ebony Richardson
Baker: Bryanisha S. McClendon
Zachary: Fayonna Lashon Perkins
Associate of Applied Science/Entertainment Technology
Baton Rouge: Adren A. Bailey Jr., Devin Benedict Bordelon, Jan Ivanov Manov, Johnathan Wren Perry, Peter Andres Santos, Sara Kathleen Speer, Stephen Stewart, Tia Nikkia Tanner
Baker: Kedrek Antrell Brown
Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts
Baton Rouge: Darla M. Bradford, William Reide Dennis III, Zachary T. Heritage, Brenda M. Leal, Kristi Lynell Louis, Jared Scott, Marianne W. Smith, Jeriel Lynn Sublett , Julian M. Taylor, Keith Randolph Wallace, Jill Elizabeth Zanutto
Zachary: Carrie Cole, Kathryn Leigh Peay
Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts/Global Studies
Baton Rouge: Markia Wilson
Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts/Studio Arts
Baton Rouge: Nicole Lauren Breithaupt
Associate of Science/Teaching
Baton Rouge: Jessica R. Cheatham, Mia G. Johnson, Hanifah Maryam Muhammad, Tiairra Marica Williams
Certificate of Technical Studies/Graphic Arts
Baton Rouge: Kevin Paul Baronne
Technical Diploma/Care & Development of Young Children
Baton Rouge: Tina L. Carr, Kary Miller
Nursing & Allied Health
Associate of Applied Science/Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Baton Rouge: Megan Johnson Knapp, Matthew Hastings Lakin, Jessica Marie Macon, Heather M. Mcdonald, Lindsay Rae Spurlock
Zachary: Devyn Renee Roberts
Associate of Applied Science/Paramedic
Baton Rouge: Nicholas P. Campo
Associate of Applied Science/Veterinary Technology
Baton Rouge: Amber Lynn Cortez, Jessica E. McCrary, Meagan Danielle McDonald, Katelyn Alys Szekely
Slaughter: Stephanie M. Neathery
Zachary: Michelle N. Ward
Associate of Science/Nursing
Baton Rouge: Emily Gabrielle Landry, Carly Beth Miller, Haley Danielle Munn, June F. Parrott, Carmen Monique Valles
Associate of Science/Surgical Technology
Baton Rouge: Sara E. Browning, Laterica Shontell Cain, Krystell Gable
Greenwell Springs: Destiny Joelle Brown
Certificate of Technical Studies/Medical Assistant
Baton Rouge: Ebony Marie Blocker, Michilliah Byas, Brittni Davis, Nicole Gibson, Emma F. Kamara, Dave Mathews Jr., Johnnie Rachelle Wilson
Baker: Deyone Mykia Cato
Greenwell Springs: Ashley Accardo
Technical Diploma/Practical Nursing
Baton Rouge: Natalie Renee Evans, Sabrina Knox, Monica Ashley Millet, Chestidy De'Shawn Nelson, Tori Robinson, Lena Sheikha, Kiera E. Thomas
Baker: Princess L. Green
Zachary: Lauren Rosaya Anderson, Renata D. Moore
Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
AS Louisiana Transfer/Biological Sciences
Baton Rouge: Diamonique Curvin, Taylor Jermaine Duncan, Jeremy Burnell Muse, Wedyan Obaid, Taylor Parker, Janell Elaine Smith, Georgia Torrence
Associate of Applied Science/Process Technology
Baton Rouge: Darwin D. Carter, Kyle Adam Lane, Carl Joseph Napoli III, Matthew Edward Seeger, Steven M. West
Pride: Mason H. Savant
Greenwell Springs: David P. Vest
Zachary: Randall P. Orillion
Associate of Science/Computer Science
Baton Rouge: Adnan Bashar, James Leemanuel Burns, Angel Ozuna Galvan, Trung Minh Nguyen, Trang T. Tran
Greenwell Springs: Connor J. Crochet
Zachary: Mark Anthony Sanford
Associate of Science/General Science
Baton Rouge: Latosha Gordon, Kayla Harris, Jasmine A. Jackson, Constance Noel Pudlewski, Aqila A. Raqeeb, Erika M. Sandoval, Daisy Sofia Costa Santos, Hanan Sheikha
Baker: Marlesha Winding
Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver
Associate of Science/Pre-Engineering/Chemical Engineering
Baton Rouge: Fitsum Semere Areaya, Tran Thi Bao Dang
Associate of Science/Pre-Engineering/Electrical & Computer Engineering
Baker: Khristian Andrew McFarland
Associate of Science/Pre-Engineering /Mechanical Engineering
Baton Rouge: Trevon D. Cryer
Zachary: Matthew Lamar Williams
Certificate of Technical Studies/ Computer Network Engineer
Greenwell Springs: Connor J. Crochet
Baton Rouge: Christopher Lanns
Technical Diploma/Graphics
Baton Rouge: Toria D. Williams
Technical Education
Associate of Applied Science/Technical Studies/Drafting
Baton Rouge: Kimberly M. Morgan, Jared Keith Wall Jr.
Technical Diploma/Cosmetology
Baton Rouge: Jailyn J. Lewis, Christina Dayshanell Springer
Technical Diploma/Culinary Arts & Occupations
Baton Rouge: Randy Lee, Judy L. Robinson
Technical Diploma/Drafting & Design Technician
Baton Rouge: Jorge Silva, Jared Keith Wall Jr.
Technical Diploma/Welding
Baton Rouge: Micheal Caine. David H. Leonard Jr., Anthony J. Sip, Ronald Stewart, Shundal Demarkus Stewart
Transportation Technology
Associate of Applied Science/Automotive Technology
Baton Rouge: Sameer Shoaib Mojy
Associate of Applied Science/Aviation Maintenance Technology
Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau
Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason
Certificate of Technical Studies/Aviation Maintenance Technology: Airframe
Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason
Certificate of Technical Studies/Aviation Maintenance Technology: Powerplant
Baton Rouge: Joshua M. Borne
Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau
Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason
Technical Diploma/Automotive Technician
Baton Rouge: Calvin Jarrett , Sameer Shoaib Mojy