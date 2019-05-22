Baton Rouge Community College held its 22nd Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 17 in the Bonne Sante’ Health and Wellness Center on the Mid City Campus, Baton Rouge.

More than 400 degrees were conferred for students who completed their studies during spring 2019.

Local graduates included:

Business and Social Sciences

AA Louisiana Transfer/Business

Baton Rouge: Kabrielle Haynes, Kairy Diane Hernandez, Sidney James Nesom, Jagruti M. Patel, William Caleb Porter, Kendall A. Pultz, Kimberlyn D. Rucker

AA Louisiana Transfer/Criminal Justice

Baton Rouge: Tyler O. Gage, Jerika L. Grimes, Alexis Arika Haynes, Anthony L. Nguyen, Georgia Torrence

AA Louisiana Transfer/Social Sciences

Baton Rouge: Lisa Anne Bonaventure, Victoria Commey, Natalia Cuartas, Tierany Richi' Gaines, Jessica Ann Hebert, Kayla Sue Hoffman, Jasmine A. Jackson, Corion R. Jarreau, Deaddira L. Johnson, Ilyssa Monique Johnson, India N. McDougald, Colby Edward McGruder, Crystal Rachal Mossey, Sanetra L. Richardson. Cheryl-Lynn Story, Eduardo Ernesto Zamora

Baker: Trevas Darren Samuel Jr., Mariah Y. Williams

Associate of Applied Science/Business Administration/Entrepreneurship

Baton Rouge: Renisha R. Quincy

Associate of Applied Science/Business Administration/Management

Baton Rouge: Doreen Barnes, Leashal Cotton, Eric Heber

Associate of Applied Science/Business Technology/Entrepreneurship

Baton Rouge: Darryl Bernerd Neal

Associate of Applied Science/Business Technology/Management

Baton Rouge: Makesha Stewart Bell, Shandell Raynett Franklin, Damaris S. Harmon, Ettenna Le'Taze Kelly, Tynisha L. Lodge, Maria Doralie Eresi Onuoha, Elishea Danielle Rheams, Sarah Jane Sledge

Associate of Applied Science/Construction Management

Baton Rouge: Jamerius M. Gaines, Ana Karen F. Garcia, Carleah J. Joseph, Ian McLellan, John Michael Moore, Hunter Thomas Wells

Greenwell Springs: Tristan Xavier Miller

Associate of Applied Science/Paralegal Studies

Baton Rouge: Emily Brantley Bodiford, Lauren Elizabeth Campbell, Sergio Rodriguez

Baker: Johnell Stephen Miller

Associate of Science/Business

Baton Rouge: Garrett C. Barton, Bethany Paige Bowen, David Andrew Corbin, Sharri Davis, Kabrielle Haynes, Tigerrick Heckard, Domonique Shante Johnson, Ashonti S. Jones, Kiwan Kwak, Blake E. Ledo, Debie V. Nguyen, Krita Ganpatbhai Patel, Amber Nicole Porter, Noah Christopher Pourciau, Kyle Mackenzie Schmidt, Julie Vo, Nolan C. Voss, Brandon A. Wright, Xiomara Jimenez Zapata

Baker: Chelsea J. Diamond, Ailiyah Nacol Goins, Sharnae Young

Pride: Michael R. Rayburn

Zachary: Faith C. Blount, Kayla D'Shea Davis, Benjamin J. Delatte, Dominic M. Taylor

Associate of Science/Criminal Justice

Baton Rouge: Tennell Marie Bell, Jecorey Richard Collins, Kendra T. Hayes, Alexis S. Parker, Timothy J. Perkins, Jasmine Nicole Watson, Kimberly Renea Welch

Zachary: Joanell K. Robinson

Certificate of Technical Studies/Accounting

Baton Rouge: Shardrica Augustus, Dwane Edwards, Dedrea Ann Gautier, Jonathan Helis, Jenah Rackley, Hildiyana Rogers

Certificate of Technical Studies/Retail Management

Baton Rouge: Eric Heber, Maria Doralie Eresi Onuoha

Liberal Arts

AA Louisiana Transfer/Fine Arts

Baton Rouge: Chelsea Renee DeMease, Angel J. Wright

Baker: Kiara Nicole Smith

Pride: Reagan A. Gill

AA Louisiana Transfer/Humanities

Baton Rouge: Jo-Anna Marie Agravante, Connor J. Bollich, Lauren A. Jones, Rachael M. Schuette

Greenwell Springs: Aubrie Corinne Pisanie

Associate of Applied Science/Care & Development of Young Children

Baton Rouge: Tina L. Carr, Kary Miller, Ebony Richardson

Baker: Bryanisha S. McClendon

Zachary: Fayonna Lashon Perkins

Associate of Applied Science/Entertainment Technology

Baton Rouge: Adren A. Bailey Jr., Devin Benedict Bordelon, Jan Ivanov Manov, Johnathan Wren Perry, Peter Andres Santos, Sara Kathleen Speer, Stephen Stewart, Tia Nikkia Tanner

Baker: Kedrek Antrell Brown

Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts

Baton Rouge: Darla M. Bradford, William Reide Dennis III, Zachary T. Heritage, Brenda M. Leal, Kristi Lynell Louis, Jared Scott, Marianne W. Smith, Jeriel Lynn Sublett , Julian M. Taylor, Keith Randolph Wallace, Jill Elizabeth Zanutto

Zachary: Carrie Cole, Kathryn Leigh Peay

Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts/Global Studies

Baton Rouge: Markia Wilson

Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts/Studio Arts

Baton Rouge: Nicole Lauren Breithaupt

Associate of Science/Teaching

Baton Rouge: Jessica R. Cheatham, Mia G. Johnson, Hanifah Maryam Muhammad, Tiairra Marica Williams

Certificate of Technical Studies/Graphic Arts

Baton Rouge: Kevin Paul Baronne

Technical Diploma/Care & Development of Young Children

Baton Rouge: Tina L. Carr, Kary Miller

Nursing & Allied Health

Associate of Applied Science/Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Baton Rouge: Megan Johnson Knapp, Matthew Hastings Lakin, Jessica Marie Macon, Heather M. Mcdonald, Lindsay Rae Spurlock

Zachary: Devyn Renee Roberts

Associate of Applied Science/Paramedic

Baton Rouge: Nicholas P. Campo

Associate of Applied Science/Veterinary Technology

Baton Rouge: Amber Lynn Cortez, Jessica E. McCrary, Meagan Danielle McDonald, Katelyn Alys Szekely

Slaughter: Stephanie M. Neathery

Zachary: Michelle N. Ward

Associate of Science/Nursing

Baton Rouge: Emily Gabrielle Landry, Carly Beth Miller, Haley Danielle Munn, June F. Parrott, Carmen Monique Valles

Associate of Science/Surgical Technology

Baton Rouge: Sara E. Browning, Laterica Shontell Cain, Krystell Gable

Greenwell Springs: Destiny Joelle Brown 

Certificate of Technical Studies/Medical Assistant

Baton Rouge: Ebony Marie Blocker, Michilliah Byas, Brittni Davis, Nicole Gibson, Emma F. Kamara, Dave Mathews Jr., Johnnie Rachelle Wilson

Baker: Deyone Mykia Cato

Greenwell Springs: Ashley Accardo 

Technical Diploma/Practical Nursing

Baton Rouge: Natalie Renee Evans, Sabrina Knox, Monica Ashley Millet, Chestidy De'Shawn Nelson, Tori Robinson, Lena Sheikha, Kiera E. Thomas

Baker: Princess L. Green

Zachary: Lauren Rosaya Anderson, Renata D. Moore

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

AS Louisiana Transfer/Biological Sciences

Baton Rouge: Diamonique Curvin, Taylor Jermaine Duncan, Jeremy Burnell Muse, Wedyan Obaid, Taylor Parker, Janell Elaine Smith, Georgia Torrence

Associate of Applied Science/Process Technology

Baton Rouge: Darwin D. Carter, Kyle Adam Lane, Carl Joseph Napoli III, Matthew Edward Seeger, Steven M. West

Pride: Mason H. Savant

Greenwell Springs: David P. Vest

Zachary: Randall P. Orillion 

Associate of Science/Computer Science

Baton Rouge: Adnan Bashar, James Leemanuel Burns, Angel Ozuna Galvan, Trung Minh Nguyen, Trang T. Tran

Greenwell Springs: Connor J. Crochet

Zachary: Mark Anthony Sanford

Associate of Science/General Science

Baton Rouge: Latosha Gordon, Kayla Harris, Jasmine A. Jackson, Constance Noel Pudlewski, Aqila A. Raqeeb, Erika M. Sandoval, Daisy Sofia Costa Santos, Hanan Sheikha

Baker: Marlesha Winding

Zachary: Jeffery D. Tarver

Associate of Science/Pre-Engineering/Chemical Engineering

Baton Rouge: Fitsum Semere Areaya, Tran Thi Bao Dang

Associate of Science/Pre-Engineering/Electrical & Computer Engineering

Baker: Khristian Andrew McFarland

Associate of Science/Pre-Engineering /Mechanical Engineering

Baton Rouge: Trevon D. Cryer

Zachary: Matthew Lamar Williams

Certificate of Technical Studies/ Computer Network Engineer

Greenwell Springs: Connor J. Crochet

Baton Rouge: Christopher Lanns

Technical Diploma/Graphics

Baton Rouge: Toria D. Williams

Technical Education

Associate of Applied Science/Technical Studies/Drafting

Baton Rouge: Kimberly M. Morgan, Jared Keith Wall Jr.

Technical Diploma/Cosmetology

Baton Rouge: Jailyn J. Lewis, Christina Dayshanell Springer

Technical Diploma/Culinary Arts & Occupations

Baton Rouge: Randy Lee, Judy L. Robinson

Technical Diploma/Drafting & Design Technician

Baton Rouge: Jorge Silva, Jared Keith Wall Jr.

Technical Diploma/Welding

Baton Rouge: Micheal Caine. David H. Leonard Jr., Anthony J. Sip, Ronald Stewart, Shundal Demarkus Stewart

Transportation Technology

Associate of Applied Science/Automotive Technology

Baton Rouge: Sameer Shoaib Mojy

Associate of Applied Science/Aviation Maintenance Technology

Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau

Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason

Certificate of Technical Studies/Aviation Maintenance Technology: Airframe

Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason

Certificate of Technical Studies/Aviation Maintenance Technology: Powerplant

Baton Rouge: Joshua M. Borne

Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau

Zachary: Zachary Michael Cason

Technical Diploma/Automotive Technician

Baton Rouge: Calvin Jarrett , Sameer Shoaib Mojy

View comments