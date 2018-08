Members of the Class of 2018 at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge gather to sign yearbooks before leaving for college. In the front row, from left, are Louise Andreeff, who is headed to Georgetown University; Cali Sabolik, University of South Florida, Tampa; Chloe Gardner, Birmingham-Southern College; and Mary Emerson Owen, Birmingham-Southern College. In the second row are Kenny Schafer, Oberlin Conservatory of Music; Graham Frazier, University of Chicago; Will Bodron, University of Kentucky; Griffin Dynes, LSU; Bailey McLaughlin, University of Colorado at Boulder; Rachel Posner, Princeton University; and Shannon Ahmad, University of Texas, Austin.