The Dunham School presented its 2019 Liz Peters Master Teacher Award to fourth-grade teacher Valerie Jaques during its 2019 commencement exercises.
Jaques has taught at Dunham for 14 years, first in third grade, then as a fourth-grade teacher. An outstanding teacher in all subjects, Jaques’ passion is math and science, according to a news release. As a classroom teacher and the Lower School robotics team sponsor, she has inspired countless students to be creative and “think outside of the box.”
Jaques, who holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Louisiana Tech University, continues to be a lifelong learner who strives to grow professionally.