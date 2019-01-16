The Zoolights food drive at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo brought in 3,302 pounds of food for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank between Nov. 23 and Dec. 30.
The zoo offered a 50 percent Zoolights discount to every guest presenting a nonperishable food item. Over the course of the drive, 3,302 pounds of food, which equates to 2,752 meals, was contributed. That’s an average of nearly 100 pounds nightly. As well, Zoolights attendance increased 7 percent over last year’s event, according to a news release.
“This new partnership with the Baton Rouge Zoo exceeded our expectations and could not have come at a better time for us heading into the holiday season,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “Due to a lack of national food product availability, we were experiencing empty shelves at a time of year when we generally have stable inventory. ZooLights was an innovative way to encourage our community to donate very generous amounts of food to help others in their time of need.”
Phil Frost, zoo director stated, “The Zoo is all about families, and we are thankful to have been able to encourage our guests to give back, while also enjoying a holiday family outing at the Zoo. This was a win-win partnership that we look forward to continuing in the future.”