Sometimes inspiration strikes when least expected. For Elizabeth Jae, founder of A Round of Applause youth magazine, her brush with a terminal illness moved her to inspire young people in her community.
When Jae was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and hyperthyroidism in 2010, she was told by doctors she only had three months to live. She remembers them explaining to her, vividly, that her “body was eating away at itself.”
At the time she was living in Atlanta, but the news prompted her to pack her bags and return to her family in Baton Rouge.
“I came back home, but I came back to die,” she said. “I didn’t come back to live.”
Surrounded by loved ones, Jae waited for what she thought was the inevitable. But in April of 2011, her condition, against all odds, began to improve. Jae cautiously allowed herself to hope again and, as months stretched into years with continual and steady progress, she began to formulate a plan to help others make the most of their lives.
“I want to empower people,” she said. “Especially the young people, to let them know that even in their worst times they can still conquer, and they can still live. Living is not just being alive, but it’s about chasing purpose.”
Jae felt strongly that young people needed an outlet to express their creativity and realize their potential in order to combat what she saw as disturbing pressures that damage self-esteem. An original vision of a journal dedicated to teen voices eventually morphed into a magazine produced entirely by and for teens.
“I really believe in these young people sharing their voices, but also taking it a step further and helping them to understand what they’re capable of,” Jae said.
By 2017, Jae had officially begun her work in Baton Rouge to publish her youth magazine. Designed to “applaud their accomplishments,” A Round of Applause — or AROA — seeks to empower youth by providing them with the opportunity to have their voices heard. She describes it as “chasing purpose” — encouraging kids to find what they love and pursue it relentlessly.
Her dream for 2019 is to develop partnerships and garner resources to help place interested students in creative fields.
In the past year, Jae has worked with both Kenilworth Science & Technology Charter School and Cristo Rey Franciscan High School to produce two print issues, one focusing on bullying awareness and the other on body positivity.
She now has 15 students at Cristo Rey who design the magazine as a creative team. Journalism, creative writing and graphic design lie at the heart of AROA, but Jae has developed other editorial sections devoted to photography, poetry, fashion design and more to let students flex their creative muscles across different areas.
Christian Venzen, 19, was a subject in the May bullying issue. Venzen met Jae at a track meet in Zachary, where she encouraged him to share his story about suffering bullying in junior high and asked to feature him in the upcoming publication.
Jae felt that having true stories from young people overcoming adversity would inspire others and remind them that they are not alone.
“This is a platform,” Jae said. “This is a safe place for you to share your stories, to share your thoughts, to share your ideas, to share your talent, and then you can keep going.”
Venzen agreed, and opened up about his past, illustrating how he grew to have a stronger self-esteem as he discovered his talent for running.
“I wasn’t always open about telling people about my experience,” Venzen said. “When I started training and running track, I started to become confident.”
Now, Venzen attends Belhaven University in Mississippi where he studies sports medicine and exercise science. He is also a volunteer firefighter, and he's still running track — this time in college.
Brianna Hubbard, 16, also has been transformed through her relationship with AROA. Hubbard is a junior at Cristo Rey and describes herself as a writer. Her poetry has appeared in the most recent issue of the magazine.
Her mother, Kimberlyn Barton, said that Jae entered Hubbard’s life when she most needed it, and that her daughter’s participation in the magazine has spurred a clear and positive change.
“She encourages her to write her poetry, and I love that,” Barton said.
Barton hopes that the magazine will gain traction in the community so other children may receive the same benefits as her child.
“It’s giving our kids a voice,” she added. “We have some amazing babies out there. Just imagine what kind of talent we have in all of our schools.”
As for Jae, the kids she works with have been her inspiration and guidance. She wants to be the same for them.
“If you have something that is so precious and so amazing in your life, that little piece of your life can give you hope,” Jae said. “I want to give kids hope through this magazine — hope that we hear you.”