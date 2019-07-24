The Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center, the home of Sister Dulce’s ministry, will be the beneficiary of the Dining by Design luxury dining experience beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the L’Auberge Ballroom, 777 L'Auberge Ave., Baton Rouge.
For the event, six national chefs and four local chefs, including Chef John Folse, will prepare meals for guests. The national chefs each serve a chateau-style table of 20 guests who have paid $1,000 per Gold Level ticket to taste an exquisite meal prepared by a culinary genius. Local chefs serve tables of 10 who pay $500 per Silver Level seat.
Folse serves the Bronze Level tables at $250 per seat. Folse is president of The Sister Dulce Foundation Inc.
Local florists and designers spend hours creating tablescapes with vivid floral displays, uniqueness and unparalleled creativity. The table designs have become a highlight of Dining by Design.
In 2001, Sister Dulce Maria was accepted into the Baton Rouge religious community by then Bishop Alfred Hughes, who is now Archbishop Emeritus of New Orleans. Through Sister Dulce’s mission of caring for the sick and dying, as well as offering spiritual guidance to those who seek the Lord, more than 21,000 people have been touched by her healing hands, according to a news release.
The 2019 national chefs will be Hartmut Handke, of Handke's Cuisine in Dublin, Ohio; Charles Carroll, of River Oaks Country Club in Houston; Seth Shipley, of Belle Meade Country Club in Nashville, Tennessee; Chris Sherrill, of Chris Sherrill Events in Gulf Shores, Alabama; Brandon Boudet, of Little Dom’s in Los Angeles; and John J. O’Leary, of Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, Connecticut.
The 2019 local chefs will be Jared Tees, of L’Auberge in Baton Rouge; Dondi McNulty, of The Little Village in Baton Rouge; Barrett Meeks, of Mansurs on the Boulevard in Baton Rouge; Frederick Terluin, of Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge; and Folse, of Restaurant R’evolution in New Orleans. The reception hors d’oeuvres will be prepared by Peter Sclafani of Phil’s Oyster Bar.
There will also be a casual dinner event, Chillin’ & Grillin’, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at White Oak Estate & Gardens in Baton Rouge. Guests can interact with esteemed chefs and designers as well as enjoy a meal for $50 per person.
Tickets for Dining by Design can be purchased at BonTempsTix.com. Tickets for Chillin’ & Grillin’ can be purchased at EventBrite.com. To participate in the Silent Auction or to purchase tickets for the Wine & Dine or Louis Vuitton raffles, visit www.cypressspringsprayercenter.org.