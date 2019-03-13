LaSalle Elementary School recently received a donation of $2,500 in equipment allowing students to practice life-saving techniques of cardiopulmonary resuscitation during physical education classes.
Starmount Insurance Co. partnered with the American Heart Association-Capital Area to purchase the ECC and CPR training kits and an AED defibrillator for the students.
In 2017, Starmount collaborated with Volunteers in Public Schools to adopt LaSalle as a community partner, working to support the students and faculty, provide resources and promote an overall healthy learning environment.
In 2014, the Louisiana Legislature passed the Burke Cobb Act, which requires all Louisiana graduating seniors to receive hands-only CPR instruction. The law is an unfunded mandate, which means that donations from organizations like Starmount help provide the tools the schools need in order to fulfill the CPR graduation requirement.