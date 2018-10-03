The oﬃcials of the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of approximately 16,000 semiﬁnalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be oﬀered next spring, a news release stated.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. Over 90 percent of the semiﬁnalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Baton Rouge Magnet High School

Robert E. Chumbley

Priya E. Gilman

Matthew G. Gravois

Dedunu N. Herath

Patrick Herke

Jonathan Y. Poss

Mason Tregre

Brian P. Tsai

Anusha Zaman

Catholic High School

Edward G. Alumbaugh

Eli P. Barbin

Everett J. Bonner

Isaak E. Dawson

Allen C. Duggar

Jack T. Fuselier

Reece J. Lantz

Jacob Y. Limbocker

Carson M. Mack

Joseph Warren L. Mengis

Nicholas E. Robert

Central High School

Nhi T. Tran

The Dunham School

Parker B. Harris

Luke A. Russell

Episcopal High School

Grant C. Curry

Margaret E. Ewing

Mason L. LaFerney

Alyssa M. Macaluso

Douglas E. Robins

LSU Laboratory School

Jane S. Porter

Runnels High School

Kayla M. Evans

Anna C. Kadi

Daniel P. Mayeaux

Emma G. Tooraen

St. Joseph's Academy

Abby F. Blaize

Anna G. Borne

Rachael N. Coates

Amelia A. Dittmar

Anna C. LeJeune

Maryn A. Matthews

Grace E. Richardson

Woodlawn High School

Zu Yuang Teng

