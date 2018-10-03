The oﬃcials of the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of approximately 16,000 semiﬁnalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be oﬀered next spring, a news release stated.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. Over 90 percent of the semiﬁnalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Baton Rouge Magnet High School
Robert E. Chumbley
Priya E. Gilman
Matthew G. Gravois
Dedunu N. Herath
Patrick Herke
Jonathan Y. Poss
Mason Tregre
Brian P. Tsai
Anusha Zaman
Catholic High School
Edward G. Alumbaugh
Eli P. Barbin
Everett J. Bonner
Isaak E. Dawson
Allen C. Duggar
Jack T. Fuselier
Reece J. Lantz
Jacob Y. Limbocker
Carson M. Mack
Joseph Warren L. Mengis
Nicholas E. Robert
Central High School
Nhi T. Tran
The Dunham School
Parker B. Harris
Luke A. Russell
Episcopal High School
Grant C. Curry
Margaret E. Ewing
Mason L. LaFerney
Alyssa M. Macaluso
Douglas E. Robins
LSU Laboratory School
Jane S. Porter
Runnels High School
Kayla M. Evans
Anna C. Kadi
Daniel P. Mayeaux
Emma G. Tooraen
St. Joseph's Academy
Abby F. Blaize
Anna G. Borne
Rachael N. Coates
Amelia A. Dittmar
Anna C. LeJeune
Maryn A. Matthews
Grace E. Richardson
Woodlawn High School
Zu Yuang Teng