Wade Falcon, a member of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana, talks about his research into the fate of settlers aboard the Spanish ship El Sagrado Corazon de Jesus in year 1779 during the group's regular meeting at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. These Isleños were bound for Louisiana in 1779 when the battle of Pensacola caused the settlers to be reassigned to Pensacola and neighboring areas, a news release said.