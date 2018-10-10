Big Buddy is seeking 100 volunteers for its Day of the Mentor on Oct. 26.
The event gathers people from various businesses and industries to become mentors for the day. Mentors sign up to spend one-on-one time with a mentee from third- to eighth-grade. The mentors meet their mentees at breakfast, take them to their workplace for a workplace tour, meet some of the office staff and share in some of the day-to-day activities of the business.
"At Big Buddy, we offer opportunities for our youth to experience career exploration," said Gaylynne Mack, executive director of Big Buddy. "For many of us, it was a conversation or experience that helped us determine our career path, and Day of the Mentor provides an opportunity to help the next generation determine their path."
To register, visit bigbuddyprogram.org or call (225) 388-9737.