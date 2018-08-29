The Women United Committee of Capital Area United Way will present its Leadership Excellence Award to Melissa Juneau, CEO of The Emerge Center, during its Celebrate the Power of Women breakfast on Thursday.
The Leadership Excellence Award recognizes a female leader in nonprofit work who exemplifies a spirit of passion and groundbreaking achievement that shows the way for others.
Under Juneau’s direction, The Emerge Center recently created The Emerge School for Autism, the first charter school for children with autism in Louisiana, as well as the launch of The Emerge Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to both the center and the school.
With the expansion into three separate entities — center, school and foundation — Juneau, formerly the executive director of the center, was named CEO and is responsible for driving the vision of Emerge and ensuring the alignment of all three entities.
Juneau has forged a strong legacy through her management of numerous strategic partnerships and growth initiatives for The Emerge Center, including the development of philanthropy for Emerge, the completion of a $7 million capital campaign to build the new facility in 2014, and the execution of a New Market Tax Credit transaction that led to a $8.1 million capital project of the construction of The Emerge Center.