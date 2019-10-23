The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Oct. 7-12.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
4400 block of Jones Creek Road, 11:36 a.m., Oct. 7
6500 block of Roux Drive, 3:23 p.m., Oct. 7
11200 block of Coursey Boulevard, 1:01 p.m., Oct. 9
16300 block of Columns Way, 2:41 p.m., Oct. 10
15900 block of Airline Highway, 3:59 a.m., Oct. 11
6500 block of Exchequer Drive, 7:42 p.m., Oct. 11
15700 block of Southern Oak Avenue, 9:38 p.m., Oct. 11
13600 block of Briarlake Avenue, 9:27 a.m., Oct. 12
Investigation
18000 block of Green Willow Drive, 8:54 p.m., Oct. 9
Lock-in at vehicle or building
14200 block of Coursey Boulevard, 4:22 p.m., Oct. 7
Motor vehicle accident
8500 block of South Tiger Bend Road, 7:11 a.m., Oct. 8
Tiger Bend Road, 7:46 a.m., Oct. 9
4900 block of Jones Creek Road, 9:26 a.m., Oct. 11
Outside trash or dumpster fire
14000 block of Tiger Bend Road, 8:50 a.m., Oct. 9
Public service assistance
18200 block of Longwood View Drive, 7:45 a.m., Oct. 6
18600 block of Bay Ridge Court, 4:29 p.m., Oct. 6
15600 block of Council Avenue, 4:42 p.m., Oct. 6
5400 block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 5:15 a.m., Oct. 9
13700 block of Coursey Boulevard, 9:16 a.m., Oct. 11
17300 block of Kaitlyn Drive, 4:10 p.m., Oct. 11
EMERGENCY CALLS: 20
MEDICAL CALLS: 24
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
11100 block of Preservation Way, 4:32 a.m., Oct. 6
10500 block of Claybrook Drive, 3:35 p.m., Oct. 6
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 6:15 p.m., Oct. 6
18700 block of Amen Court, 5:22 p.m., Oct. 7
9800 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:12 p.m., Oct. 7
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 11:37 a.m., Oct. 8
14400 block of Perkins Road, 5:46 p.m., Oct. 8
7700 block of Ibiza Drive, 10:29 p.m., Oct. 8
8600 block of Pecan Tree Drive, 11:50 a.m., Oct. 9
11600 block of Sherwood Forest Court, 6:22 p.m., Oct. 9
15900 block of Airline Highway, 7:51 p.m., Oct. 9
10900 block of North Oak Hills Parkway, 8:49 p.m., Oct. 9
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 5:42 a.m., Oct. 11
9700 block of Summer Glen Avenue, 9:19 a.m., Oct. 11
2900 block of Tide Drive, 5:54 p.m., Oct. 11
7000 block of Kodiak Drive, 8:09 p.m., Oct. 11
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 8:44 p.m., Oct. 11
7000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:26 p.m., Oct. 11
8100 block of Innovation Park Drive, 8:12 a.m., Oct. 12
10800 block of Stanley Aubin Lane, 10:13 a.m., Oct. 12
8500 block of Summa Avenue, 10:53 a.m., Oct. 12
900 block of Shadow Bluff Drive, 11:58 a.m., Oct. 12
Hazardous condition
13600 block of Highland Road, 10:44 a.m., Oct. 10
Investigation
9900 block of East Myrtle View Court, 11:20 a.m., Oct. 7
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 10:39 a.m., Oct. 8
3800 block of Pine Crest Drive, 12:44 p.m., Oct. 11
Motor vehicle accident
16700 block of West Interstate 10, 8:36 a.m., Oct. 6
East Interstate 12, 9:52 a.m., Oct. 6
16600 block of East Interstate 10, 1:41 p.m., Oct. 6
West Interstate 12, 5:15 p.m., Oct. 8
Airline Highway, 6:33 a.m., Oct. 9
Siegen Lane, 3:10 p.m., Oct. 9
8100 block of Bayou Fountain Avenue, 3:11 p.m., Oct. 9
8400 block of Siegen Lane, 4:56 p.m., Oct. 9
4600 block of Essen Lane, 5:38 p.m., Oct. 9
500 block of Highlandia Drive, 6:38 a.m., Oct. 10
7100 block of Siegen Lane, 7 a.m., Oct. 10
7100 block of Siegen Lane, 9:31 p.m., Oct. 10
Highland Road, 7:46 a.m., Oct. 11
16000 block of East Interstate 10, 9:12 a.m., Oct. 11
16700 block of East Interstate 10, 10:09 a.m., Oct. 11
Highland Road, 10:12 a.m., Oct. 11
Airline Highway, 10:40 a.m., Oct. 11
West Interstate 10, 1:43 p.m., Oct. 11
South Mall Drive, 1:49 p.m., Oct. 11
West Interstate 10, 2:02 p.m., Oct. 11
West Interstate 10, 4:34 p.m., Oct. 11
Highland Road, 10:32 a.m., Oct. 12
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
14000 block of Highland Road, 5:19 p.m., Oct. 6
8400 block of Ned Avenue, 4:01 a.m., Oct. 10
Public service assistance
2200 block of Anne Marie Drive, 11:37 a.m., Oct. 6
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:20 p.m., Oct. 6
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:40 p.m., Oct. 9
8100 block of North Essen Heights Court, 9:06 a.m., Oct. 10
10900 block of Jack Kramer Drive, 11:46 a.m., Oct. 10
8500 block of Jefferson Highway, 12:21 a.m., Oct. 11
600 block of Woodview Court, 2:27 p.m., Oct. 11
10000 block of Dwyerwood Avenue, 3:32 p.m., Oct. 11
5100 block of Houston Drive, 5:34 p.m., Oct. 11
7000 block of Myrtle Bluff Drive, 1:38 a.m., Oct. 12
4100 block of Downing Drive, 2:52 p.m., Oct. 12
Reported building or structure fire
8500 block of Longwood View Avenue, 12:46 a.m., Oct. 8
8100 block of Seville Court, 9:54 a.m., Oct. 10
Vehicle fire response
8700 block of Granite Drive, 11:39 p.m., Oct. 9
EMERGENCY CALLS: 64
MEDICAL CALLS: 68
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
15500 block of Babblingbrook Drive, 2:36 p.m., Oct. 7
3500 block of President Davis Drive, 7:58 p.m., Oct. 9
Lock-in at vehicle or building
6300 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:51 p.m., Oct. 6
Motor vehicle accident
Highland Road, 3:29 a.m., Oct. 12
EMERGENCY CALLS: 4
MEDICAL CALLS: 6
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
15900 block of Woodmoss Drive, 4:37 p.m., Oct. 9
EMERGENCY CALL: 1