The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Jan. 19-25:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
7600 block of Pennhill Drive, 11 a.m., Jan. 19
2800 block of Westfork Drive, 12:43 p.m., Jan. 19
2800 block of Westfork Drive, 2 p.m., Jan. 19
19200 block of Bengal Court, 8:46 a.m., Jan. 20
100 block of Woman's Way, 10:09 a.m., Jan. 21
12900 block of Carrington Place Avenue, 2:57 a.m., Jan. 22
11300 block of Coursey Boulevard, 11:11 a.m., Jan. 22
14100 block of Airline Highway, 5:48 p.m., Jan. 23
19400 block of Deer Park Avenue, 5:59 p.m., Jan. 25
Investigation
5400 block of Hickory Ridge Boulevard, 12:45 p.m., Jan. 19
7700 block of Antioch Road, 4:36 p.m., Jan. 19
14600 block of Village Market Street, 5:13 p.m., Jan. 19
16700 block of Tiger Bend Road, 6:13 p.m., Jan. 24
6500 block of Red Rose Drive, 7:24 p.m., Jan. 25
Lock-in at vehicle or building
8000 block of Jefferson Park Drive, 11:10 p.m., Jan. 23
Motor vehicle accident
Antioch Road, 12:43 p.m., Jan. 23
14900 block of Tiger Bend Road, 1:49 p.m., Jan. 23
Public service assistance
3600 block of Courtney Elizabeth Drive, 6:59 p.m., Jan. 19
8500 block of Glenfield Drive, 3:26 p.m., Jan. 21
Reported building or structure fire
15500 block of Jefferson Highway, 6:18 p.m., Jan. 23
EMERGENCY CALLS: 20
MEDICAL CALLS: 34
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
13900 block of Rampart Court, 9:05 a.m., Jan. 19
9100 block of Pascagoula Drive, 11:09 a.m., Jan. 19
8600 block of United Plaza Boulevard, 2:36 p.m., Jan. 19
17800 block of Cascades Avenue, 12:53 p.m., Jan. 20
17900 block of East Augusta Drive, 4:27 p.m., Jan. 20
7000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 7:07 p.m., Jan. 20
8900 block of GSRI Avenue, 11:18 a.m., Jan. 21
8100 block of Innovation Park Drive, 11:49 a.m., Jan. 21
4600 block of Southpark Drive, 8:55 a.m., Jan. 22
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 10:14 a.m., Jan. 23
2100 block of Tiger Crossing Drive, 7:23 p.m., Jan. 23
2100 block of Tiger Crossing Drive, 9:12 p.m., Jan. 23
8900 block of GSRI Avenue, 9:54 a.m., Jan. 24
19500 block of North Trent Jones Drive, 2:10 p.m., Jan. 24
Investigation
8300 block of Siegen Lane, 10:22 a.m., Jan. 21
13800 block of Chalmette Avenue, 9:03 p.m., Jan. 21
9100 block of Parkway Drive, 11:42 a.m., Jan. 22
9800 block of Kinglet Drive, 5:40 p.m., Jan. 22
8900 block of Rue Felicity Court, 11:49 a.m., Jan. 23
14000 block of Gravier Avenue, 7:25 p.m., Jan. 23
10700 block of Preservation Way, 9:27 p.m., Jan. 23
Highland Road, 6:27 a.m., Jan. 24
16600 block of Autumn Ridge Avenue, 1:08 p.m., Jan. 24
4200 block of Bluebonnet Road, 9:40 p.m., Jan. 25
Lock-in at vehicle or building
10600 block of North Mall Drive, 11:58 a.m., Jan. 19
7900 block of Essen Park Avenue, 11:09 p.m., Jan. 20
9300 block of Burbank Drive, 10 a.m., Jan. 24
Motor vehicle accident
12500 block of Perkins Road, 3:13 p.m., Jan. 19
Burbank Drive, 7:26 p.m., Jan. 20
5400 block of Essen Lane, 1:27 a.m., Jan. 21
Nicholson Drive, 4:03 p.m., Jan. 22
East Interstate 12, 5:13 p.m., Jan. 22
4600 block of North Fulwar Skipwith Road, 3:50 p.m., Jan. 23
16700 block of East Interstate 10, 10:52 a.m., Jan. 24
9300 block of Burbank Drive, 7:36 p.m., Jan. 24
10500 block of South Mall Drive, 11:25 a.m., Jan. 25
7100 block of East Siegen Lane, 8:17 p.m., Jan. 25
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
2100 block of Saint Croix Avenue, 7:40 p.m., Jan. 19
Public service assistance
8600 block of Crest Court, 1:06 p.m., Jan. 19
9500 block of Creekview Drive, 11:50 p.m., Jan. 19
3500 block of Myrtle Grove Drive, 11:40 a.m., Jan. 21
4000 block of Canebrake Drive, 12:45 p.m., Jan. 21
10200 block of West Winston Avenue, 6:40 p.m., Jan. 21
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Drive, 5:23 a.m., Jan. 22
8400 block of Siegen Lane, 1:16 p.m., Jan. 22
12500 block of Perkins Road, 2:14 p.m., Jan. 23
8100 block of Jefferson Highway, 1:39 p.m., Jan. 24
7900 block of Essen Park Avenue, 10:32 a.m., Jan. 25
2000 block of Southland Court, 6:52 p.m., Jan. 25
Reported building or structure fire
9400 block of Crandon Drive, 4:13 a.m., Jan. 20
8000 block of Summa Avenue, 12:16 p.m., Jan. 21
9100 block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 11:05 p.m., Jan. 21
4700 block of Drusilla Drive, 8:19 p.m., Jan. 24
8200 block of Village Plaza Court, 10:40 p.m., Jan. 24
Vehicle fire response
Burbank Drive, 9:19 a.m., Jan. 25
EMERGENCY CALLS: 55
MEDICAL CALLS: 62
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
7900 block of Wrenwood Boulevard, 11:14 p.m., Jan. 19
9500 block of Brookline Avenue, 1:07 p.m., Jan. 21
Investigation
9100 block of Compton Court, 8:43 p.m., Jan. 21
Motor vehicle accident
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 6:21 a.m., Jan. 21
6400 block of Burbank Drive, 6:04 p.m., Jan. 21
East Interstate 10, 7:36 a.m., Jan. 22
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:09 p.m., Jan. 25
Vehicle fire response
2400 block of O'Neal Lane, 7:47 a.m., Jan. 21
1200 block of Airline Highway, 5:57 p.m., Jan. 23
EMERGENCY CALLS: 9
MEDICAL CALLS: 7
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
16800 block of Strain Road, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 25
EMERGENCY CALL: 1
RESPONSES IN THE PRAIRIEVILLE DISTRICT
Motor vehicle accident
16700 block of West Interstate 10, 11:29 p.m., Jan. 21