The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Sept. 23-29.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
7000 Block of Point Avery Court, 3:28 p.m., Sept. 23
6500 Block of East Achord Road, 6:06 p.m., Sept. 23
15600 Block of Confederate Avenue, 6:30 a.m., Sept. 24
16000 Block of Airline Highway, 12:36 p.m., Sept. 25
14100 Block of Airline Highway, 11:55 a.m., Sept. 26
19700 Block of Destiny Lane, 8:08 p.m., Sept. 26
Investigation
13600 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 12:28 a.m., Sept. 25
15100 Block of Airline Highway, 10:29 a.m., Sept. 26
12400 Block of North Stumberg Villas Court, 6:01 p.m., Sept. 27
17700 Block of General Forrest Avenue, 3:28 p.m., Sept. 29
Motor vehicle accident
17800 Block of East Old Perkins Road, 9:41 p.m., Sept. 24
Airline Highway, 8:21 a.m., Sept. 26
Outside trash or dumpster fire
3100 Block of Jones Creek Road, 12:50 p.m., Sept. 28
Public service assistance
4800 Block of Windsor Village Drive, 6:57 a.m., Sept. 23
9200 Block of Round Oak Drive, 7 a.m., Sept. 26
5000 Block of Lost Oak Drive, 2:16 p.m., Sept. 27
15800 Block of Confederate Avenue, 5:17 a.m., Sept. 28
11500 Block of Brunswick Avenue, 12:56 p.m., Sept. 28
14100 Block of Watercrest Lane, 10:38 a.m., Sept. 29
9900 Block of Montrachet Drive, 5:02 p.m., Sept. 29
Reported building or structure fire
14900 Block of Tiger Bend Road, 12:49 p.m., Sept. 24
17400 Block of Lake Iris Avenue, 8:21 p.m., Sept. 24
17500 Block of Jefferson Highway, 4:15 p.m., Sept. 25
EMERGENCY CALLS: 23
MEDICAL CALLS: 32
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
11500 Block of Rue Villantry Street 3:35 a.m., Sept. 24
10300 Block of South Mall Drive, 4:27 a.m., Sept. 24
10300 Block of South Mall Drive, 2:08 a.m., Sept. 25
10300 Block of North Mall Drive, 10:34 p.m., Sept. 25
10300 Block of South Mall Drive, 10:55 p.m., Sept. 25
12500 Block of Perkins Road, 11:11 a.m., Sept. 26
13700 Block of Landmark Drive, 6:54 p.m., Sept. 26
13300 Block of Honey Drive, 1:27 p.m., Sept. 27
11400 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 2:04 a.m., Sept. 28
11100 Block of Roy Emerson Drive, 6:50 p.m., Sept. 28
400 Block of Arbor Court, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 28
7000 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:22 p.m., Sept. 28
11400 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 3:58 a.m., Sept. 29
8500 Block of Justin Avenue, 10:33 p.m., Sept. 29
1100 Block of Bullrush Drive, 10:59 p.m., Sept. 29
Hazardous condition
7100 Block of Siegen Lane, 1:59 p.m., Sept. 26
Investigation
9100 Block of Meadow Creek Avenue, 10:57 p.m., Sept. 27
1800 Block of Elvin Drive, 3:59 p.m., Sept. 28
Lock-in at vehicle or building
2000 Block of Fountain Avenue, 10:21 p.m., Sept. 23
11100 Block of Airline Highway, 4:52 p.m., Sept. 24
10600 Block of North Mall Drive, 1:33 p.m., Sept. 29
Motor vehicle accident
Siegen Lane, 2:14 a.m., Sept. 23
400 Block of East Interstate 12, 12:52 p.m., Sept. 24
17900 Block of Highland Road, 9:06 a.m., Sept. 25
1500 Block of East Interstate 10, 10:09 a.m., Sept. 25
1500 Block of West Interstate 10, 4:32 a.m., Sept. 26
6700 Block of Siegen Lane, 4:53 p.m., Sept. 29
Public service assistance
1900 Block of Lombard, Drive, 10:01 p.m., Sept. 23
12500 Block of Kentmere Avenue, 10:49 p.m., Sept. 23
8600 Block of Coy Avenue, 8:18 a.m., Sept. 24
1700 Block of Mullen Drive, 1:18 a.m., Sept. 26
10600 Block of Glenstone Court, 12:33 p.m., Sept. 27
5300 Block of Blair Lane, 9 p.m., Sept. 27
10400 Block of Reiger Road, 12:01 a.m., Sept. 29
1200 Block of Fulwar Skipwith Road, 4:14 p.m., Sept. 29
Vehicle fire response
1400 Block of East Interstate 10, 3:07 p.m., Sept. 23
7000 Block of Siegen Lane, 11:42 a.m., Sept. 25
EMERGENCY CALLS: 37
MEDICAL CALLS: 85
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or other structure
12400 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 3:24 p.m., Sept. 25
2600 Block of Bocage Lake Drive, 3:40 p.m., Sept. 27
Motor vehicle accident
200 Block of West Interstate 12, 5:55 a.m., Sept. 25
Airline Highway, 4:14 p.m., Sept. 27
Public service assistance
7000 Block of Richards Drive, 11:37 a.m., Sept. 27
Reported building or structure fire
12500 Block of Lake Lamond Avenue, 4:51 a.m., Sept. 26
200 Block of Kimbro Drive, 2:53 p.m., Sept. 28
Vehicle fire response
9100 Block of Interline Avenue, 1:18 p.m., Sept. 27
EMERGENCY CALLS: 8
MEDICAL CALLS: 1