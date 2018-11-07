The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Oct. 21-27.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
17500 block of George O'Neal Road, 3:54 a.m., Oct. 23
18500 block of Bayridge Court, 5:27 p.m., Oct. 23
7000 block of Point Avery Court, 9:04 p.m., Oct. 25
15300 block of George O'Neal Road, 5:28 a.m., Oct. 27
15300 block of George O'Neal Road, 8:52 a.m., Oct. 27
Investigation
16100 block of Tiger Bend Road, 7:27 p.m., Oct. 21
Lock-in at vehicle or building
15100 block of Airline Highway, 12:23 p.m., Oct. 24
Motor vehicle accident
Airline Highway, 8:49 p.m., Oct. 23
1300 block of Indian Ridge Court, 3:10 p.m., Oct. 25
4800 block of O'Neal Lane, 10:12 a.m., Oct. 27
Airline Highway, 9:55 p.m., Oct. 27
Public service assistance
13500 block of Timberridge Avenue, 8:31 a.m., Oct. 23
13500 block of Timberridge Avenue, 6:24 p.m., Oct. 23
16800 block of Ticonderoga Avenue, 2:41 p.m., Oct. 25
17000 block of Monitor Avenue, 6:38 p.m., Oct. 27
Special rescue response
14700 block of Currency Avenue, 6:20 p.m., Oct. 23
Vehicle fire response
15700 block of George O'Neal Road, 2:03 p.m., Oct. 24
EMERGENCY CALLS: 17
MEDICAL CALLS: 31
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
3100 block of Hudson Park Drive, 6:39 a.m., Oct. 21
15300 block of Lockett Lane, 9:54 a.m., Oct. 21
700 block of Troutbeck Drive, 12:34 p.m., Oct. 21
200 block of Myrtle Hill Drive, 3:50 p.m., Oct. 21
10100 block of Perkins Rowe Avenue, 8:45 p.m., Oct. 21
11100 block of Roy Emerson Drive, 4:13 a.m., Oct. 22
10200 block of Oakline Drive, 12:09 p.m., Oct. 22
8100 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 2:49 p.m., Oct. 22
7000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 7:51 a.m., Oct. 23
10500 block of Perkins Road, 10:49 p.m., Oct. 23
10000 block of Perkins Rowe Avenue, 11:47 p.m., Oct. 23
6000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 6:09 a.m., Oct. 24
10500 block of Perkins Road, 8:33 a.m., Oct. 24
8600 block of Anselmo Lane, 9:53 a.m., Oct. 24
1500 block of Lila Avenue, 11:07 a.m., Oct. 24
400 block of Ben Hur Road, 1 a.m., Oct. 25
1700 block of Perennial East Lane, 7:27 a.m., Oct. 25
8700 block of Coy Avenue, 4:40 p.m., Oct. 25
8300 block of Picardy Avenue, 8:14 a.m., Oct. 26
10300 block of the Grove Boulevard, 10:09 a.m., Oct. 26
1300 block of Woodhue Drive, 11:40 a.m., Oct. 26
6000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:35 p.m., Oct. 26
8500 block of Summa Avenue, 4:38 p.m., Oct. 26
11100 block of Roy Emerson Drive, 6:48 p.m., Oct. 26
16100 block of Highland Road, 3:39 a.m., Oct. 27
4000 block of Essen Lane, 9:06 a.m., Oct. 27
7800 block of St. George Drive, 10:43 a.m., Oct. 27
10300 block of Oliphant Road, 2:22 p.m., Oct. 27
10000 block of Perkins Rowe Avenue, 4:11 p.m., Oct. 27
Investigation
3000 block of L'Auberge Crossing Drive, 2:38 a.m., Oct. 21
8900 block of GSRI Avenue, 4:48 p.m., Oct. 21
10200 block of Cal Road, 7:26 a.m., Oct. 22
100 block of Founders Drive, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 22
400 block of East Willows End Court, 5 p.m., Oct. 25
13700 block of Basin Circle, 1:43 p.m., Oct. 26
8200 block of Sholar Drive, 10:02 p.m., Oct. 27
Motor vehicle accident
Burbank Drive, 11:58 a.m., Oct. 21
Highland Road, 5:59 p.m., Oct. 21
Highland Road, 7:17 p.m., Oct. 21
6900 block of Siegen Lane, 12:52 p.m., Oct. 22
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:06 p.m., Oct. 22
5400 block of Telesmar Avenue, 9 a.m., Oct. 23
18100 block of Highland Road, 11:45 a.m., Oct. 23
9600 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:27 a.m., Oct. 24
10300 block of Jefferson Highway, 6:24 p.m., Oct. 24
Innovation Park Drive, 10:09 p.m., Oct. 24
1300 block of East Interstate 10, 5:58 a.m., Oct. 25
19500 block of East Perkins Road, 3:22 p.m., Oct. 25
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 8:20 p.m., Oct. 26
400 block of East Interstate 12, 2:09 a.m., Oct. 27
1400 block of West Interstate 10, 2:23 p.m., Oct. 27
Public service assistance
9300 block of Bimini Drive, 12:05 a.m., Oct. 21
1200 block of Barkley Drive, 9:19 a.m., Oct. 22
9400 block of Jefferson Highway, 12:56 p.m., Oct. 22
10200 block of Springdale Boulevard, 5:52 p.m., Oct. 22
8000 block of Bayou Fountain Avenue, 6:05 p.m., Oct. 23
1200 block of Barkley Drive, 4:48 p.m., Oct. 24
5300 block of Blair Lane, 10:49 p.m., Oct. 24
8700 block of Coy Avenue, 5:35 p.m., Oct. 25
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 7:41 p.m., Oct. 25
9500 block of Creekview Drive, 7:53 a.m., Oct. 26
1200 block of Barkley Drive, 1:21 p.m., Oct. 27
Reported building or structure fire
1400 block of La. 75 Drive, 10:39 p.m., Oct. 25
Vehicle fire response
13300 block of South River Road, 7:46 p.m., Oct. 22
1400 block of West Interstate 10, 11:27 a.m., Oct. 23
17900 block of Highland Road, 1:30 p.m., Oct. 23
EMERGENCY CALLS: 66
MEDICAL CALLS: 76
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
7700 block of Highland Road, 12:48 p.m., Oct. 21
9300 block of Kingcrest Park, 3:37 p.m., Oct. 23
7000 block of Moniteau Court, 6:45 p.m., Oct. 23
7500 block of Corporate Boulevard, 12:06 a.m., Oct. 24
9900 block of Airline Highway, 9:16 p.m., Oct. 24
4500 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 10:27 p.m., Oct. 24
Motor vehicle accident
8500 block of Picardy Avenue, 10:11 a.m., Oct. 22
9700 block of Highland Road, 8:48 a.m., Oct. 24
Essen Lane, 3:20 p.m., Oct. 25
Reported building or structure fire
9200 block of Interline Avenue, 12:32 p.m., Oct. 21
2400 block of Shadowbrook Drive, 8:21 a.m., Oct. 27
EMERGENCY CALLS: 11
MEDICAL CALL: 1