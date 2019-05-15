The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.

The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for April 28-May 4.

RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT

Fire alarm in building or structure

17500 block of Preston Avenue, 3:06 p.m., April 29

6100 block of Westridge Drive, 7:58 p.m., April 29

11500 block of Moultrie Avenue, 6:10 p.m., April 30

11200 block of Coursey Boulevard, 4:17 p.m., May 1

Hazardous condition

17600 block of Breman Drive, 5:34 p.m., May 3

Investigation

4900 block of Front Royal Drive, 11:05 a.m., April 28

5100 block of Charing Way Avenue, 7:05 a.m., April 29

7500 block of South Tiger Bend Road, 7:03 p.m., May 3

Motor vehicle accident

Jefferson Highway, 6:18 a.m., April 29

Jones Creek Road, 5:35 p.m., May 2

8700 block of Elliot Road, 5:37 p.m., May 2

Elliot Road, 5:37 p.m., May 2

20400 block of Highland Road, 3:32 p.m., May 3

O'Neal Lane, 2:30 a.m., May 4

Public service assistance

23300 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 11:10 p.m., April 28

26400 block of Kendalwood Road, 11:35 a.m., May 2

14000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, 4:13 p.m., May 3

9100 block of Smoke Rock Drive, 6:36 p.m., May 4

EMERGENCY CALLS: 17

MEDICAL CALLS: 34

RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT

Fire alarm in a building or structure

8600 block of Anselmo Lane, 6:43 a.m., April 28

2100 block of General Mouton Avenue, 1:33 p.m., April 28

8600 block of Cypress Point Court, 2:05 a.m., April 29

8000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:52 a.m., April 29

14400 block of Perkins Road, 11:16 a.m., April 30

2600 block of Tiger Crossing Drive, 1:54 p.m., April 30

11500 block of Coursey Boulevard, 6:21 p.m., April 30

2800 block of Magellan Drive, 5:21 a.m., May 1

2600 block of Tiger Crossing Drive, 3:15 p.m., May 1

9300 block of Siegen Lane, 6:49 p.m., May 1

18400 block of Boulevard Louisiane 5:44 a.m., May 2

4200 block of Essen Lane, 7:43 a.m., May 2

9800 block of Bunting Drive, 8:29 a.m., May 2

5000 block of Mancuso Lane, 10:44 a.m., May 2

9300 block of Siegen Lane, 6:29 p.m., May 2

9300 block of Siegen Lane, 2:30 a.m., May 3

4600 block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard, 4:43 a.m., May 3

800 block of Myrtle View Drive, 6:47 a.m., May 3

10600 block of Hillgate Avenue, 7:40 a.m., May 3

800 block of Myrtle View Drive, 1:14 p.m., May 3

10700 block of South Tiger Bend Drive, 8:46 a.m., May 4

8600 block of Cypress Point Court, 10:23 a.m., May 4

Hazardous condition

9800 block of Hillyard Avenue, 6:14 p.m., April 29

5800 block of Upton Drive, 10:25 a.m., April 30

9800 block of Groner Avenue, 10:27 a.m., April 30

Investigation

10600 block of Glenstone Court, 1:32 a.m., April 28

11000 block of Cal Road, 5:30 p.m., April 28

6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:50 p.m., May 1

9300 block of Siegen Lane, 7:18 p.m., May 1

9900 block of Siegen Lane, 9:16 p.m., May 2

10600 block of Lakes Boulevard, 7:25 a.m., May 3

8600 block of Coy Avenue, 6:05 a.m., May 4

Lock-in at vehicle or building

7000 block of Siegen Lane, 5:59 p.m., April 29

9100 block of Bluebonnet Centre Boulevard, 1:53 p.m., May 4

Motor vehicle accident

Highland Road, 3:08 p.m., April 29

5600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:59 a.m., April 30

Siegen Lane, 8:50 a.m., April 30

10400 block of Airline Highway, 11:02 a.m., May 1

7900 block of Summa Avenue, 1:08 p.m., May 2

7100 block of Siegen Lane, 2:29 p.m., May 2

9300 block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 4:08 p.m., May 2

Siegen Lane, 9:53 p.m., May 2

Siegen Lane, 11:47 a.m., May 3

Gardere Lane, 9:37 p.m., May 3

Gardere Lane, 11:09 p.m., May 3

East Interstate 10, 8:38 a.m., May 4

1100 block of West Interstate 10, 9:59 a.m., May 4

1500 block of Rue Desiree Street, 3:57 p.m., May 4

Outside trash or Dumpster fire

1600 block of Port Drive, 11:39 a.m., April 29

1700 block of Southland Court, 11:12 a.m., May 2

Public service assistance

8000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 2:28 p.m., April 30

4100 block of Jefferson Woods Drive, 7:41 p.m., April 30

10100 block of Glen View Avenue, 7:29 p.m., May 1

9100 block of Old Hammond Highway, 10:22 p.m., May 3

8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:56 a.m., May 4

1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 12:56 p.m., May 4

Reported building or structure fire

10600 block of Lakes Boulevard, 10:04 p.m., May 2

5100 block of Mancuso Lane, 11:50 p.m., May 2

10600 block of Lakes Boulevard, 4:50 p.m., May 3

Special rescue response

17700 block of South Colony Way Place, 7:42 a.m., May 3

EMERGENCY CALLS: 32

MEDICAL CALLS: 74

RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE

Fire alarm in a building or structure

9100 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:20 a.m., April 30

3300 block of Partridge Lane, 9:52 a.m., May 3

Motor vehicle accident

200 block of West Interstate 12, 4:06 p.m., May 1

Reported building or structure fire

12100 block of Coursey Boulevard, 1:54 p.m., April 30

EMERGENCY CALLS: 4

MEDICAL CALLS: 3

RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT

Reported building or structure fire

1700 block of Tallwood Drive, 8:19 p.m., April 30

EMERGENCY CALL: 1

