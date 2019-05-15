The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for April 28-May 4.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
17500 block of Preston Avenue, 3:06 p.m., April 29
6100 block of Westridge Drive, 7:58 p.m., April 29
11500 block of Moultrie Avenue, 6:10 p.m., April 30
11200 block of Coursey Boulevard, 4:17 p.m., May 1
Hazardous condition
17600 block of Breman Drive, 5:34 p.m., May 3
Investigation
4900 block of Front Royal Drive, 11:05 a.m., April 28
5100 block of Charing Way Avenue, 7:05 a.m., April 29
7500 block of South Tiger Bend Road, 7:03 p.m., May 3
Motor vehicle accident
Jefferson Highway, 6:18 a.m., April 29
Jones Creek Road, 5:35 p.m., May 2
8700 block of Elliot Road, 5:37 p.m., May 2
Elliot Road, 5:37 p.m., May 2
20400 block of Highland Road, 3:32 p.m., May 3
O'Neal Lane, 2:30 a.m., May 4
Public service assistance
23300 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 11:10 p.m., April 28
26400 block of Kendalwood Road, 11:35 a.m., May 2
14000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, 4:13 p.m., May 3
9100 block of Smoke Rock Drive, 6:36 p.m., May 4
EMERGENCY CALLS: 17
MEDICAL CALLS: 34
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
8600 block of Anselmo Lane, 6:43 a.m., April 28
2100 block of General Mouton Avenue, 1:33 p.m., April 28
8600 block of Cypress Point Court, 2:05 a.m., April 29
8000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:52 a.m., April 29
14400 block of Perkins Road, 11:16 a.m., April 30
2600 block of Tiger Crossing Drive, 1:54 p.m., April 30
11500 block of Coursey Boulevard, 6:21 p.m., April 30
2800 block of Magellan Drive, 5:21 a.m., May 1
2600 block of Tiger Crossing Drive, 3:15 p.m., May 1
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 6:49 p.m., May 1
18400 block of Boulevard Louisiane 5:44 a.m., May 2
4200 block of Essen Lane, 7:43 a.m., May 2
9800 block of Bunting Drive, 8:29 a.m., May 2
5000 block of Mancuso Lane, 10:44 a.m., May 2
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 6:29 p.m., May 2
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 2:30 a.m., May 3
4600 block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard, 4:43 a.m., May 3
800 block of Myrtle View Drive, 6:47 a.m., May 3
10600 block of Hillgate Avenue, 7:40 a.m., May 3
800 block of Myrtle View Drive, 1:14 p.m., May 3
10700 block of South Tiger Bend Drive, 8:46 a.m., May 4
8600 block of Cypress Point Court, 10:23 a.m., May 4
Hazardous condition
9800 block of Hillyard Avenue, 6:14 p.m., April 29
5800 block of Upton Drive, 10:25 a.m., April 30
9800 block of Groner Avenue, 10:27 a.m., April 30
Investigation
10600 block of Glenstone Court, 1:32 a.m., April 28
11000 block of Cal Road, 5:30 p.m., April 28
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:50 p.m., May 1
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 7:18 p.m., May 1
9900 block of Siegen Lane, 9:16 p.m., May 2
10600 block of Lakes Boulevard, 7:25 a.m., May 3
8600 block of Coy Avenue, 6:05 a.m., May 4
Lock-in at vehicle or building
7000 block of Siegen Lane, 5:59 p.m., April 29
9100 block of Bluebonnet Centre Boulevard, 1:53 p.m., May 4
Motor vehicle accident
Highland Road, 3:08 p.m., April 29
5600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:59 a.m., April 30
Siegen Lane, 8:50 a.m., April 30
10400 block of Airline Highway, 11:02 a.m., May 1
7900 block of Summa Avenue, 1:08 p.m., May 2
7100 block of Siegen Lane, 2:29 p.m., May 2
9300 block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, 4:08 p.m., May 2
Siegen Lane, 9:53 p.m., May 2
Siegen Lane, 11:47 a.m., May 3
Gardere Lane, 9:37 p.m., May 3
Gardere Lane, 11:09 p.m., May 3
East Interstate 10, 8:38 a.m., May 4
1100 block of West Interstate 10, 9:59 a.m., May 4
1500 block of Rue Desiree Street, 3:57 p.m., May 4
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
1600 block of Port Drive, 11:39 a.m., April 29
1700 block of Southland Court, 11:12 a.m., May 2
Public service assistance
8000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 2:28 p.m., April 30
4100 block of Jefferson Woods Drive, 7:41 p.m., April 30
10100 block of Glen View Avenue, 7:29 p.m., May 1
9100 block of Old Hammond Highway, 10:22 p.m., May 3
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:56 a.m., May 4
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 12:56 p.m., May 4
Reported building or structure fire
10600 block of Lakes Boulevard, 10:04 p.m., May 2
5100 block of Mancuso Lane, 11:50 p.m., May 2
10600 block of Lakes Boulevard, 4:50 p.m., May 3
Special rescue response
17700 block of South Colony Way Place, 7:42 a.m., May 3
EMERGENCY CALLS: 32
MEDICAL CALLS: 74
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
9100 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:20 a.m., April 30
3300 block of Partridge Lane, 9:52 a.m., May 3
Motor vehicle accident
200 block of West Interstate 12, 4:06 p.m., May 1
Reported building or structure fire
12100 block of Coursey Boulevard, 1:54 p.m., April 30
EMERGENCY CALLS: 4
MEDICAL CALLS: 3
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
1700 block of Tallwood Drive, 8:19 p.m., April 30
EMERGENCY CALL: 1