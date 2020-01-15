The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Dec. 22-28:
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
15800 block of Shenandoah Avenue, 8:30 p.m., Dec. 22
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 8:53 p.m., Dec. 24
13700 block of Paddington Lane, 2:39 a.m., Dec. 25
1000 block of Oak Hills Parkway, 6:44 a.m., Dec. 25
2000 block of Southland Court, 6:52 a.m., Dec. 25
15900 block of Airline Highway, 2:46 a.m., Dec. 26
7600 block of Oakmount Drive, 11:46 p.m., Dec. 26
8400 block of Columbia Court, 3:57 p.m., Dec. 28
15300 block of Seven Pines Avenue, 7:23 p.m., Dec. 28
Investigation
15800 block of Parkside Court, 11:48 p.m., Dec. 28
Motor vehicle accident
9000 block of Siegen Lane, 2:09 p.m., Dec. 24
George O'Neal Road, 7:57 p.m., Dec. 27
19300 block of Highland Road, 6:03 p.m., Dec. 28
Public service assistance
4000 block of Meadow Ridge Drive, 12:18 a.m., Dec. 23
600 block of Wordsworth Drive, 3:39 a.m., Dec. 25
EMERGENCY CALLS: 15
MEDICAL CALLS: 29
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
7700 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:43 a.m., Dec. 22
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 1 p.m., Dec. 23
10500 block of Highland Road, 11:07 a.m., Dec. 24
9300 block of Burbank Drive, 4:41 a.m., Dec. 25
500 block of White Egret Drive, 1:40 a.m., Dec. 27
6500 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:13 a.m., Dec. 27
6500 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:51 a.m., Dec. 27
Investigation
9300 block of Siegen Lane, 9:54 a.m., Dec. 23
13500 block of Broad Court, 11:10 a.m., Dec. 23
9300 block of Burbank Drive, 8:56 a.m., Dec. 25
7800 block of Seville Court, 1:57 p.m., Dec. 25
10000 block of Perkins Road, 6:09 p.m., Dec. 25
11500 block of Perkins Road, 11:39 p.m., Dec. 25
12800 block of Perkins Road, 3:51 p.m., Dec. 26
5900 block of Siegen Lane, 6:46 p.m., Dec. 27
Lock-in at vehicle or building
8300 block of Constantin Boulevard, 10:04 p.m., Dec. 26
Motor vehicle accident
16700 block of East Interstate 10, 2:41 a.m., Dec. 22
Valhalla Boulevard, 7:52 a.m., Dec. 22
West Interstate 10, 5:50 p.m., Dec. 22
16400 block of East Interstate 10, 8:58 p.m., Dec. 22
East Interstate 10, 11:26 p.m., Dec. 22
16000 block of West Interstate 10, 10:11 p.m., Dec. 23
13800 block of Highland Road, 12:29 a.m., Dec. 24
5600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:28 a.m., Dec. 24
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:28 p.m., Dec. 24
8900 block of GSRI Avenue, 9:48 p.m., Dec. 24
West Interstate 12, 6:39 p.m., Dec. 25
Siegen Lane, 10:18 p.m., Dec. 25
Burbank Drive, 10:31 p.m., Dec. 27
12600 block of Burbank Drive, 12:18 a.m., Dec. 28
Innovation Park Drive, 9:31 a.m., Dec. 28
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 6;15 p.m., Dec. 28
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
9000 block of GSRI Avenue, 8:41 a.m., Dec. 25
Public service assistance
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 4:04 p.m., Dec. 23
800 block of Mossy Oak Avenue, 5:55 p.m., Dec. 23
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 6:19 a.m., Dec. 24
10700 block of Durward Avenue, 1:26 p.m., Dec. 24
1100 block of Foxtail Drive, 2 p.m., Dec. 24
1300 block of Jasper Avenue, 2:56 p.m., Dec. 24
10400 block of Springcrest Drive, 6:39 p.m., Dec. 24
8000 block of Rod Laver Avenue, 10:05 a.m., Dec. 26
2200 block of General Taylor Avenue, 11:57 a.m., Dec. 26
14800 block of Memorial Tower Drive, 4:45 a.m., Dec. 27
10000 block of Dwyerwood Avenue, 9:47 a.m., Dec. 27
10300 block of Springbrook Avenue, 6:56 a.m., Dec. 28
10200 block of The Grove Boulevard, 8:03 a.m., Dec. 28
Reported building or structure fire
11000 block of Cloverland Avenue, 11:02 a.m., Dec. 22
9700 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:57 a.m., Dec. 25
200 block of Granville Court, 8:09 a.m., Dec. 25
10600 block of Rieger Road, 6:06 p.m., Dec. 25
9800 block of Jefferson Highway, 4:35 p.m., Dec. 27
12300 block of King Charles Avenue, 10:11 a.m., Dec. 28
Special rescue response
8000 block of Innovation Park Drive, 8:50 a.m., Dec. 24
Vehicle fire response
500 block of Gardere Lane, 2:47 a.m., Dec. 25
16400 block of East Interstate 10, 11:07 a.m., Dec. 25
EMERGENCY CALLS: 55
MEDICAL CALLS: 61
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
3500 block of North Bahin Court, 1:50 p.m., Dec. 22
9100 block of Bereford Drive, 8:19 p.m., Dec. 22
9100 block of Bereford Drive, 9:30 p.m., Dec. 24
5800 block of Parkbriar Court, 2:20 p.m., Dec. 28
Investigation
11000 block of Mead Road, 5:19 p.m., Dec. 24
9400 block of Wild Valley Road, 3:21 p.m., Dec. 25
Motor vehicle accident
Airline Highway, 5:54 p.m., Dec. 25
Public service assistance
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 7:44 a.m., Dec. 27
EMERGENCY CALLS: 8
MEDICAL CALLS: 8