The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information below provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Oct. 20-26.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
12300 block of Airline Highway, 2:46 p.m., Oct. 21
15600 block of Confederate Avenue, 5:16 p.m., Oct. 21
9600 block of Antioch Road, 5:40 p.m., Oct. 22
15400 block of Confederate Avenue, 9:07 a.m., Oct. 25
15400 block of Profit Avenue, 6:17 p.m., Oct. 25
Investigation
11700 block of Airline Highway, 8:12 a.m., Oct. 22
20100 block of Sanibel Avenue, 10:32 p.m., Oct. 22
9000 block of Pine Moss Drive, 5:46 p.m., Oct. 24
7400 block of Associate Drive, 5:49 p.m., Oct. 24
13500 block of Jefferson Highway, 5:25 a.m., Oct. 26
Motor vehicle accident
Jefferson Highway, 12:34 p.m., Oct. 20
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 1:24 p.m., Oct. 21
15000 block of Airline Highway, 6:55 a.m., Oct. 24
13600 block of Coursey Boulevard, 2:54 p.m., Oct. 24
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
5300 block of Jones Creek Road, 5:45 a.m., Oct. 24
Public service assistance
18800 block of Tall Oaks Court, 3:47 p.m., Oct. 20
26400 block of Kendalwood Road, 2:23 a.m., Oct. 21
16300 block of Antietam Avenue, 10:31 a.m., Oct. 21
15100 block of Profit Avenue, 5:52 p.m., Oct. 22
17500 block of Sweet Olive Avenue, 5:34 p.m., Oct. 24
12900 block of Carrington Place Avenue, 1:50 p.m., Oct. 25
16200 block of Morel Avenue, 5:05 a.m., Oct. 26
Reported building or structure fire
3500 block of O'Neal Lane, 7:33 a.m., Oct. 20
14100 block of Airline Highway, 3:15 p.m., Oct. 22
7400 block of Corporate Boulevard, 11:35 a.m., Oct. 25
EMERGENCY CALLS: 25
MEDICAL CALLS: 23
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
11400 block of Coursey Boulevard, 12:48 a.m., Oct. 20
2400 block of Elvin Drive, 2:16 p.m., Oct. 20
14400 block of Perkins Road, 6:19 a.m., Oct. 21
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 9:28 a.m., Oct. 22
9800 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:53 a.m., Oct. 22
10700 block of Hillglen Avenue, 11:56 a.m., Oct. 22
13700 block of Gentilly Court, 1:03 p.m., Oct. 22
5000 block of Autoplex Drive, 1:11 p.m., Oct. 22
7600 block of Settler's Circle, 4:09 p.m., Oct. 22
18300 block of Perkins Road, 9:03 a.m., Oct. 23
10400 block of Cherrylake Court, 12:42 p.m., Oct. 23
1700 block of Mullen Drive, 6:02 p.m., Oct. 24
14400 block of Perkins Road, 6:23 a.m., Oct. 25
7600 block of Settler's Circle, 11:59 a.m., Oct. 25
Investigation
17600 block of North Greens Avenue, 1:44 p.m., Oct. 20
8400 block of Marcel Avenue, 3:23 a.m., Oct. 21
6700 block of Siegen Lane, 11:17 a.m., Oct. 22
2700 block of Grand Way Avenue, 11:29 a.m., Oct. 22
5000 block of Autoplex Drive, 1:25 p.m., Oct. 22
8500 block of Mosswood Avenue, 9:52 p.m., Oct. 22
15400 block of Nicholson Drive, 2:54 a.m., Oct. 25
Jefferson Highway, 3:10 p.m., Oct. 25
Lock-in at vehicle or building
1600 block of Hobbiton Road, 2 p.m., Oct. 20
Motor vehicle accident
7800 block of Siegen Lane, 10:46 a.m., Oct. 20
16700 block of West Interstate 10, 12:11 p.m., Oct. 20
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:34 p.m., Oct. 20
14900 block of Highland Road, 12:45 a.m., Oct. 21
East Interstate 10, 10:14 a.m., Oct. 21
Burbank Drive, 1:41 p.m., Oct. 21
16700 block of West Interstate 10, 1:32 a.m., Oct. 22
Jefferson Highway, 5:26 p.m., Oct. 22
13800 block of Perkins Road, 7:04 p.m., Oct. 22
10600 block of North Mall Drive, 9:30 a.m., Oct. 23
Essen Lane, 11:26 a.m., Oct. 23
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 2:46 p.m., Oct. 23
8500 block of Siegen Lane, 3:58 p.m., Oct. 23
Siegen Lane, 11:44 a.m., Oct. 24
11800 block of Rieger Road, 4:57 a.m., Oct. 25
13500 block of Airline Highway, 10:59 a.m., Oct. 25
Industriplex Boulevard, 12:31 p.m., Oct. 25
500 block of Gardere Lane, 12:49 p.m., Oct. 25
East Interstate 10, 1 p.m., Oct. 25
3500 block of Drusilla Lane, 12:43 a.m., Oct. 26
6500 block of Siegen Lane, 5:32 p.m., Oct. 26
Nicholson Drive, 7:18 p.m., Oct. 26
Public service assistance
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:41 a.m., Oct. 21
11400 block of Cypress Barn Drive, 2:06 p.m., Oct. 21
3800 block of Essen Lane, 3:42 p.m., Oct. 21
10700 block of Industriplex Boulevard, 9:49 a.m., Oct. 22
1000 block of Elvin Drive, 2:58 p.m., Oct. 22
10400 block of Springcrest Drive, 1:27 a.m., Oct. 23
1300 block of Briarhurst Drive, 2:51 p.m., Oct. 23
1200 block of Barkley Drive, 8:35 p.m., Oct. 23
200 block of Englewood Drive, 10:46 a.m., Oct. 24
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 11:39 a.m., Oct. 24
9800 block of Mint Drive, 2:41 p.m., Oct. 26
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Drive, 11:06 p.m., Oct. 26
18900 block of Saint Claire Drive, 11:43 p.m., Oct. 26
Reported building or structure fire
8300 block of Siegen Lane, 10:58 p.m., Oct. 20
9000 block of Lakemist Avenue, 12:11 p.m., Oct. 21
Vehicle fire response
Gardere Lane, 2:10 p.m., Oct. 21
W Interstate 12, 6:37 p.m., Oct. 22
16400 block of West Interstate 10, 9:21 p.m., Oct. 26
EMERGENCY CALLS: 63
MEDICAL CALLS: 70
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
9100 block of Bereford Drive, 8:33 a.m., Oct. 24
16000 block of Hatteras Avenue, 2:49 p.m., Oct. 24
Motor vehicle accident
7900 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:31 a.m., Oct. 24
15900 block of West Interstate 10, 6:05 p.m., Oct. 24
Reported building or structure fire
2400 block of Weldwood Drive, 2:38 p.m., Oct. 22
EMERGENCY CALLS: 5
MEDICAL CALLS: 7
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Reported building or structure fire
300 block of Ponderosa Drive, 1:15 p.m., Oct. 24
Vehicle fire response
2400 block of O'Neal Lane, 3:12 p.m., Oct. 23
EMERGENCY CALLS: 2