The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Dec. 30, 2018, to Jan. 5, 2019.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT,
Fire alarm in building or structure
7200 block of Exchequer Drive, 6:09 p.m., Dec. 30
4400 block of Jones Creek Road, 11:57 a.m., Dec. 31
17500 block of Amaryllis Avenue, 12:31 p.m., Jan. 1
16100 block of Morel Avenue, 2:49 p.m., Jan. 1
4800 block of Kennesaw Drive, 5:59 p.m., Jan. 1
19900 block of Thad Cain Lane, 11:03 a.m., Jan. 3
18200 block of East Petroleum Drive, 12:28 p.m., Jan. 4
15600 block of Confederate Avenue, 5:41 p.m., Jan. 5
Hazardous condition
5300 block of Heidi's Place, 10:28 a.m., Jan. 5
Investigation
10000 block of Savannah Jane Lane, 5:33 a.m., Dec. 30
17500 block of Mallard Cove Avenue, 5:25 p.m., Jan. 2
Motor vehicle accident
O'Neal Lane, 5:56 p.m., Dec. 31
19900 block of Highland Road, 3:19 a.m., Jan. 2
13200 block of Coursey Boulevard, 11:44 a.m., Jan. 3
Jefferson Highway, 2:45 p.m., Jan. 3
15400 block of Tiger Bend Road, 4:01 p.m., Jan. 4
Outside trash or dumpster fire
11800 block of Cloverland Avenue, 10:40 a.m., Jan. 3
Public service assistance
5400 block of Trent's Place, 6:19 a.m., Jan. 2
18600 block of Bayridge Court, 2:09 p.m., Jan. 2
6400 block of Snowden Drive, 4:37 p.m., Jan. 2
16200 block of Chadsford Avenue, 7:35 p.m., Jan. 3
15800 block of Profit Avenue, 4:39 p.m., Jan. 4
5300 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, 6:26 p.m., Jan. 4
16000 block of Antietam Avenue, 7:40 p.m., Jan. 4
15500 block of Old Newport Avenue, 4:15 p.m., Jan. 5
EMERGENCY CALLS: 25
MEDICAL CALLS: 33
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
10500 block of Perkins Road, 11:20 a.m., Dec. 30
10700 block of Royal Ridge Avenue, 10:33 p.m., Dec. 30
4800 block of Cottage Hill Drive, 1:55 p.m., Dec. 31
8400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:36 p.m., Dec. 31
11000 block of Highland Road, 11:57 a.m., Jan. 1
7400 block of Thrush Drive, 12:51 p.m., Jan. 2
10200 block of Perkins Road, 3:30 p.m., Jan. 2
10300 block of The Grove Boulevard, 7:10 a.m., Jan. 3
12500 block of Perkins Road, 9:56 a.m., Jan. 3
10900 block of North Mall Drive, 2:12 p.m., Jan. 3
10500 block of Perkins Road, 9:02 p.m., Jan. 3
2200 block of General Cleburne Avenue, 0:27 a.m., Jan. 4
12100 block of Pecan Grove Court, 12:56 p.m., Jan. 4
11200 block of Reiger Road, 1:53 p.m., Jan. 4
1400 block of Rue Desiree Street, 7:08 p.m., Jan. 4
6100 block of Siegen Lane, 10:07 p.m., Jan. 5
7000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 11:17 p.m., Jan. 5
Investigation
14700 block of Cottage Oak Avenue, 7:26 a.m., Dec. 30
600 block of Highland Oaks Drive, 6:22 p.m., Dec. 30
10700 block of Royal Ridge Avenue, 12:45 a.m., Dec. 31
3300 block of Grand Way Avenue, 3:53 p.m., Jan. 1
1400 block of Jasper Avenue, 3:10 a.m., Jan. 2
300 block of Corby Drive, 6:12 a.m., Jan. 2
17500 block of West Muirfield Drive, 6:08 p.m., Jan. 3
2100 block of Gardere Lane, 7:22 p.m., Jan. 3
900 block of Briarrose Drive, 9:11 p.m., Jan. 3
100 block of Gardere Lane, 4:51 a.m., Jan. 4
600 block of Fulwar Skipwith Road, 12:23 p.m., Jan. 4
Motor vehicle accident
5300 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:04 p.m., Dec. 30
East Interstate 10, 2:20 p.m., Dec. 30
7900 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9:25 p.m., Dec. 31
Nicholson Drive, 2:43 a.m., Jan. 1
Jefferson Highway, 6:10 a.m., Jan. 1
9600 block of Perkins Road, 3:02 p.m., Jan. 3
4200 block of Essen Lane, 5:35 p.m., Jan. 3
1800 block of Gardere Lane, 6:43 p.m., Jan. 3
8500 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 1:01 p.m., Jan. 5
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 5:33 p.m., Jan. 5
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 10:24 p.m., Jan. 5
Public service assistance
5300 block of Blair Lane,4:51 a.m., Dec. 30
12100 block of Oak Haven Avenue, 8:21 a.m., Dec. 30
9500 block of Creekview Drive, 3:33 p.m., Dec. 30
7800 block of Settlers Circle, 5:04 p.m., Dec. 30
1600 block of Rue Desiree Street, 12:20 a.m., Dec. 31
18400 block of South Mission Hills Avenue, 10:55 a.m., Jan. 1
17500 block of West Muirfield Drive, 1:51 p.m., Jan. 1
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 2:21 p.m., Jan. 1
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 12:33 p.m., Jan. 2
5300 block of Blair Lane, 12:37 p.m., Jan. 3
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 6:33 p.m., Jan. 3
1900 block of Denver Drive, 2:48 p.m., Jan. 4
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 3:22 p.m., Jan. 4
10500 block of Ridgely Drive, 9:51 a.m., Jan. 5
1800 block of General Taylor Avenue, 8:16 p.m., Jan. 5
Reported building or structure fire
8700 block of Old Hermitage Park, 12:16 a.m., Jan. 4
10300 block of Ridgely Drive, 6:43 p.m., Jan. 4
Vehicle fire response
Siegen Lane, 11:45 p.m., Dec. 30
EMERGENCY CALLS: 57
MEDICAL CALLS: 72
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
2300 block of Morningbrook Drive, 2:24 p.m., Dec. 31
13900 block of South Harrell's Ferry Road, 3:07 p.m., Dec. 31
12400 block of Coursey Boulevard, 11:23 a.m., Jan. 2
4100 block of East Lake Sherwood Avenue, 12:15 a.m., Jan. 3
7700 block of Hennessy Boulevard, 10:57 a.m., Jan. 5
Motor vehicle accident
8300 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:17 a.m., Jan. 4
EMERGENCY CALLS: 6
MEDICAL CALLS: 6