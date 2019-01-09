The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT,
Fire alarm in building or structure
2900 Block of O'Neal Lane, 12:02 a.m., Dec. 18
2900 Block of O'Neal Lane, 4:46 p.m., Dec. 18
17500 Block of George O'Neal Road, 11:51 p.m., Dec. 18
100 Block of Woman's Way, 2:10 p.m., Dec. 20
17700 Block of Nine Oaks Avenue, 8 p.m., Dec. 20
6500 Block of Feather Nest Lane, 2:40 p.m., Dec. 21
26400 Block of Kendalwood Road, 10:35 p.m., Dec. 22
Investigation
17800 Block of Jefferson Ridge Drive, 10:14 a.m., Dec. 18
10000 Block of Old World Drive, 11:07 a.m., Dec. 20
7400 Block of Pennhill Drive, 12:56 p.m., Dec. 22
Motor vehicle accident
10600 Block of Baringer Foreman Road, 7:26 a.m., Dec. 16
7500 Block of Pecue Lane, 2:19 p.m., Dec. 17
7400 Block of Antioch Road, 3:43 p.m., Dec. 17
4800 Block of O'Neal Lane, 6:53 p.m., Dec. 22
Public service assistance
15400 Block of Summerwood Avenue, 6:26 p.m., Dec. 18
18400 Block of Lake Tulip Avenue, 6:44 a.m., Dec. 19
Reported building or structure fire
4800 Block of Angleton Court, 5:29 p.m., Dec. 17
12400 Block of Jefferson Highway, 7:37 p.m., Dec. 20
Vehicle fire response
12000 Block of Airline Highway, 4:25 a.m., Dec. 19
EMERGENCY CALLS: 19
MEDICAL CALLS: 24
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
8400 Block of United Plaza Boulevard, 2:52 p.m., Dec. 16
10300 Block of North Mall Drive, 7:10 p.m., Dec. 16
7000 Block of Siegen Lane, 4:56 a.m., Dec. 17
11200 Block of Reiger Road, 6:03 p.m., Dec. 17
4800 Block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 1:01 p.m., Dec. 18
11500 Block of Coursey Boulevard, 5:16 p.m, Dec. 18
8000 Block of Pennth Avenue, 4:33 p.m., Dec. 19
1900 Block of McQuaid Drive, 12:51 p.m., Dec. 20
10800 Block of Stanley Aubin Lane, 1:31 p.m., Dec. 20
9500 Block of Pecue Lane, 2:42 p.m., Dec. 20
3800 Block of Essen Lane, 4:14 p.m., Dec. 20
1400 Block of King Dean Drive, 9:07 a.m., Dec. 21
12000 Block of Oakwilde Avenue, 2:21 a.m., Dec. 22
6300 Block of Siegen Lane, 5:29 p.m., Dec. 22
4800 Block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 5:58 p.m., Dec. 22
Investigation
6900 Block of Commerce Circle, 11:21 a.m., Dec. 17
2100 Block of General Taylor Avenue, 10:31 p.m., Dec. 17
7000 Block of Siegen Lane, 4:56 a.m., Dec. 18
500 Block of Gardere Lane, 4:39 p.m., Dec. 19
12900 Block of Jefferson Highway, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 21
10200 Block of West Winston Avenue, 11:39 p.m., Dec. 21
Lock-in at vehicle or building
14000 Block of Chalmette Avenue, 4:12 p.m., Dec. 16
Motor vehicle accident
2000 Block of East Interstate 10, 2:41 a.m., Dec. 16
Essen Lane, 6:50 p.m., Dec. 16
East Interstate 10 Frontage Road, 3:28 p.m., Dec. 18
200 Block of West Interstate 12, 4:49 p.m., Dec. 19
200 Block of West Interstate 12, 5:16 p.m., Dec. 19
Jefferson Highway, 3:28 a.m., Dec. 20
6600 Block of Siegen Extension, 4:23 a.m., Dec. 20
12900 Block of Burbank Drive, 6:12 a.m., Dec. 20
7400 Block of Siegen Lane, 11:54 a.m., Dec. 20
6100 Block of Nicholson Drive, 7:35 p.m., Dec. 20
8400 Block of Jefferson Highway, 8:06 p.m., Dec. 20
Highland Road, 11:51 a.m., Dec. 21
West Interstate 10, 1:02 a.m., Dec. 22
6100 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 6:32 a.m., Dec. 22
2800 Block of Gardere Lane, 6:49 p.m., Dec. 22
9300 Block of Siegen Lane, 10 p.m., Dec. 22
Other outside fire
7100 Block of Siegen Lane, 9:35 p.m., Dec. 19
Public service assistance
900 Block of Rue Desiree Street, 5:41 a.m., Dec. 16
14500 Block of North Majestic Oaks Place 2:27 p.m., Dec. 17
15200 Block of Hidden Villa Drive, 3:16 p.m., Dec. 18
1700 Block of McQuaid Drive, 8:01 a.m., Dec. 18
15200 Block of Memorial Tower Drive, 8:38 a.m., Dec. 19
1500 Block of Rue Crozat Street, 4:41 p.m., Dec. 19
18200 Block of Grand Cypress Creek Court, 6:34 p.m., Dec. 19
8200 Block of Summa Avenue, 2:30 a.m., Dec. 21
10400 Block of East Springwind Court, 2:54 p.m., Dec. 22
1700 Block of Obrien Drive, 3:25 p.m., Dec. 22
Reported building or structure fire
5900 Block of Siegen Lane, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 17
7400 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 6:20 a.m., Dec. 20
19200 Block of Bellerive Court, 9:34 a.m., Dec. 21
300 Block of Briarhaven Drive, 4:29 p.m., Dec. 21
Vehicle fire response
4200 Block of Essen Lane, 6:03 p.m., Dec. 17
EMERGENCY CALLS: 54
MEDICAL CALLS: 76
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building or structure
6400 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 2:39 p.m., Dec. 16
Investigation
200 Block of Emerald Road, 10:40 a.m., Dec. 17
6400 Block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 7 p.m., Dec. 22
Motor vehicle accident
Jefferson Highway, 1:04 a.m., Dec. 22
Public service assistance
9600 Block of Wesson Street, 11:18 a.m., Dec. 20
EMERGENCY CALLS: 5
MEDICAL CALL: 1
RESPONSES IN THE EAST SIDE DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
1600 Block of Millerville Road, 8:05 a.m., Dec. 19
EMERGENCY CALL: 1