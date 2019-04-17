The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for March 31-April 5, 2019.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building or structure
15900 block of Whitewater Avenue, 7:04 a.m., April 2
10500 block of Airline Highway, 12:23 p.m., April 2
11200 block of Coursey Boulevard, 4:10 p.m., April 3
15100 block of Airline Highway, 3:44 p.m., April 4
Hazardous condition
Jones Creek Road, 3:05 p.m., April 1
Investigation
9900 block of Bahia Lane, 9:20 a.m., April 3
17000 block of Tiger Bend Road, 6:41 a.m., April 6
17100 block of Appomattox Avenue, 11:38 a.m., April 6
Lock-in at vehicle or building
15800 block of New Market Drive, 5:39 p.m., April 6
Motor vehicle accident
15100 block of Airline Highway, 10:11 a.m., April 4
8700 block of Castille Road, 11:54 a.m., April 4
Outside trash or Dumpster fire
3900 block of Country View Drive, 6:04 p.m., April 2
9700 block of Horseshoe Drive, 7:34 p.m., April 2
6200 block of Westridge Drive, 11:07 a.m., April 3
Public service assistance
14400 block of Coursey Cove Avenue, 7:49 a.m., April 1
8600 block of Antioch Road, 10:17 p.m., April 3
18400 block of Lake Tulip Avenue, 7:11 a.m., April 5
Reported building or structure fire
11000 block of Airline Highway, 10:45 a.m., April 2
EMERGENCY CALLS: 18
MEDICAL CALLS: 29
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in a building or structure
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 1:21 a.m., March 31
1200 block of Elvin Drive, 9:49 a.m., March 31
19200 block of Highland Road, 12:39 p.m., March 31
500 block of Myrtle Hill Drive, 2:23 p.m., March 31
6800 block of Siegen Lane, 3:18 p.m., March 31
10700 block of Industriplex Boulevard, 4:57 p.m., March 31
10700 block of Industriplex Boulevard, 5:46 p.m., March 31
19500 block of Muirfield Circle, 12:54 p.m., April 1
10700 block of Mall Drive, 4 a.m., April 2
9900 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 5:21 a.m., April 2
13200 block of Meadowmere Drive, 6:49 a.m., April 2
8100 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 9:42 a.m., April 2
5600 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 6:27 a.m., April 4
17600 block of Lakeway Drive, 10:10 a.m., April 4
1100 block of Briarridge Drive, 6:13 p.m., April 4
6300 block of Siegen Lane, 10:52 p.m., April 4
18100 block of Jefferson Highway, 2:53 a.m., April 5
17600 block of Lakeway Drive, 3:14 p.m., April 5
18700 block of Amen Corner Court, 3:22 a.m., April 6
11600 block of Rue Concord Street, 1:47 p.m., April 6
10700 block of Springtree Avenue, 6:56 p.m., April 6
Hazardous condition
10700 block of Nature Creek Road, 5:46 p.m., April 3
Investigation
7500 block of Lanes End Court, 7:51 p.m., March 31
7000 block of Kodiak Drive, 8:17 a.m., April 3
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 9:39 a.m., April 3
400 block of Myrtle Hill Drive, 10:19 a.m., April 3
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 11:29 a.m., April 3
14000 block of Gravier Avenue, 10:27 a.m., April 4
10300 block of Oliphant Road, 11 a.m., April 4
9400 block of Jefferson Highway, 3:51 p.m., April 4
Lock-in at vehicle or building
6500 block of Siegen Lane, noon., April 1
Motor vehicle accident
18200 block of Highland Road, 11:59 a.m., April 2
7400 block of Siegen Lane, 1:50 p.m., April 2
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 5:53 p.m., April 2
1500 block of East Interstate 10, 9:57 a.m., April 3
Airline Highway, 6:06 p.m., April 3
1100 block of East Interstate 10, 10:20 a.m., April 4
10900 block of Airline Highway, 3:41 p.m., April 5
14300 block of Highland Road, 2:25 p.m., April 6
Bluebonnet Boulevard, 8:09 p.m., April 6
Outside grass, brush or woods fire
East Interstate 10, 8:18 p.m., April 2
8800 block of GSRI Avenue, 9:17 a.m., April 4
Public service assistance
700 block of Wordsworth Drive, 2:54 p.m., March 31
10800 block of Honore Lane, 7:20 a.m., April 1
600 block of Woodview Court, 2:19 p.m., April 1
3400 block of Spencer Court, 6:24 p.m., April 1
5500 block of Loranger Drive, 9:18 p.m., April 2
8000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 12:33 p.m., April 3
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 9:09 a.m., April 4
East Interstate 10, 10:35 a.m., April 4
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 4:02 a.m., April 5
17600 block of West Muirfield Drive, 11:55 a.m., April 5
13000 block of Briar Hollow Avenue, 1:47 p.m., April 5
1700 block of O'Brien Drive, 11:35 p.m., April 5
17900 block of Grand Cypress Creek Avenue, 2:18 a.m., April 6
Reported building or structure fire
8500 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:58 a.m., March 31
300 block of Fulwar Skipwith Road, 7:49 p.m., March 31
13700 block of Basin Circle, 11:04 p.m., April 1
4400 block of Drusilla Drive, 10:52 a.m., April 2
800 block of Carnforth Drive, 5:19 p.m., April 3
6300 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 10:05 p.m., April 6
Special rescue response
10900 block of Siegen-Holiday Circle, 10:02 a.m., April 1
1500 block of Seabord Drive, 10:41 a.m., April 6
EMERGENCY CALLS: 63
MEDICAL CALLS: 70
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in a building or structure
11800 block of Jefferson Highway, 12:14 a.m., April 4
3100 block of Svendson Drive, 5:52 a.m., April 4
15100 block of South Harrell's Ferry Road, 9:07 a.m., April 5
Investigation
6400 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 3:22 a.m., April 3
Reported building or structure fire
11800 block of Wentling Avenue, 7:02 p.m., April 4
EMERGENCY CALLS: 5
MEDICAL CALLS: 4